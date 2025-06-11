Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Mangoes in the World?

Top Exporter of Mangoes: Mexico is the leading exporter of mangoes in the world. While India grows the most mangoes, Mexico exports more than any other country. It sends millions of tonnes to the United States, Canada, and Europe every year. The country’s close location to major markets and advanced supply chain systems make it a global mango trade leader. Read more to learn how Mexico is making mango waves around the world. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Mango in the World? Check List Here Which Country Exports the Most Mangoes in the World? Mexico tops the chart as the largest mango exporter. It ships more than 450,000 metric tonnes of mangoes annually, mostly to the United States. This export success is supported by well-developed packing facilities, strict quality control, and high demand for varieties like Ataulfo, Kent, and Tommy Atkins. The country’s tropical climate and proximity to global markets have helped make Mexico the mango export king.

How Many Mangoes Does Mexico Export? Mexico exports over 450,000–500,000 metric tonnes of mangoes every year. Nearly 80% of these go to the United States alone. Mangoes from Mexico are popular because they are juicy, sweet, and available during key months of the year. The mango season runs from March to September, aligning well with global demand. Top 7 Mango Exporting Countries in The World Rank Country Annual Exports (in Metric Tonnes) 1 Mexico 450,000+ 2 Peru 250,000+ 3 Netherlands 200,000+ 4 Brazil 150,000+ 5 India 120,000+ Note: Figures based on trade data from 2023–2024, including sources like FAO and World Population Review. Mexico Mexico is the largest exporter of mangoes in the world. Its location near the U.S. makes exports faster and fresher. Mangoes like Ataulfo, known for their buttery texture, and Tommy Atkins, valued for their long shelf life, are top picks. Mexico’s efficient mango industry and year-round harvest make it a top player globally.

Peru Peru is a big name in the mango export business. It exports over 250,000 tonnes yearly, mainly to Europe and the U.S. The Kent variety is widely grown in northern Peru and is loved for its sweet flavour and minimal fibres. The country’s strict organic farming standards give it an edge in global markets. Netherlands Though the Netherlands doesn’t grow mangoes on a large scale, it acts as a major re-export hub. It imports mangoes from Latin America and Africa and re-exports them across Europe. Rotterdam’s advanced cold-chain logistics make the Netherlands a mango distribution centre for the EU. Brazil Brazil produces and exports large quantities of mangoes, especially to Europe. With over 150,000 tonnes shipped annually, the Palmer and Tommy Atkins varieties are most popular. The São Francisco Valley in northeast Brazil is a major mango-producing region.

India India, although the largest producer of mangoes, exports less than others due to high domestic demand. Still, it ships over 120,000 tonnes annually to markets like the Middle East, the U.K., and the U.S. Varieties like Alphonso, Kesar, and Banganapalli are exported in limited but premium quantities. Ecuador Ecuador is a rising mango exporter, mainly to the U.S. and Canada. Benefiting from a tropical climate, it cultivates varieties like Tommy Atkins, Kent, and Honey mangoes. Known for quality, Ecuadorian mangoes are shipped in refrigerated containers, with export volumes steadily increasing. Pakistan Pakistan, a major mango producer, exports substantial quantities despite high domestic demand, primarily to the Middle East and Europe. Its mangoes are prized for aroma and sweetness, with varieties like Chaunsa and Sindhri being popular. Efforts are underway to improve export infrastructure and expand market share.