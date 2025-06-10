Which Country is the Largest Producer of Guava in the World?

Top Guava Producer: India is the world’s number one producer of guavas. This nutrient-rich tropical fruit is cultivated across many Indian states, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh being the largest producers. Guava farming in India is deeply rooted in tradition, yet modern farming methods have also helped boost its yield and quality. Read on to explore why India is the global leader in guava cultivation and how this humble fruit plays an important role in health, economy, and culture. Also Read: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Papaya in the World? Which Country is the Most Significant Producer of Guava in the World? India stands out as the largest guava-producing country in the world. Among all the Indian states, Uttar Pradesh takes the lead, contributing more than 25% of the total national guava production. The favourable subtropical climate, fertile alluvial soil, and year-round farming practices in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar make India a powerhouse in guava farming. Some of the most popular Indian guava varieties include Allahabad Safeda, Lalit, and Lucknow 49, which are known for their sweetness, aroma, and medicinal properties. These are grown not only for domestic use but also exported to countries across the Middle East and Asia.

How Many Guavas Does India Produce? India produces more than 17 million metric tonnes of guavas every year, according to 2023–2024 agricultural data. Guavas are cultivated in both rainfed and irrigated conditions, making them a highly adaptable fruit crop. Indian guavas are harvested mainly during two seasons summer and winter, and are widely consumed in raw form, juices, jams, jellies, and traditional Ayurvedic remedies. Known as a “super fruit”, guavas are rich in vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. Top 5 Guava-Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Million Tonnes) 1 Indonesia 26.3 2 Iran 4.1 3 China 4.0 4 Taiwan 3.8 5 Palestine 2.8

Note: Data source – World Population Review (2023–2024 estimates). Indonesia Indonesia is the world’s largest guava producer by a wide margin, harvesting approximately 26.3 million tonnes of guava annually. Thanks to its tropical climate and fertile volcanic soil, guava thrives in nearly all parts of the country. The fruit is grown in both commercial farms and small family gardens, and it’s widely consumed fresh or used in local juices and traditional medicines. Guava is an everyday fruit in Indonesian households, often valued for its role in boosting immunity and digestive health. Iran Iran ranks second in global guava production with around 4.1 million tonnes per year. Although known for its dry climate, Iran grows guava in its southern subtropical regions like Hormozgan and Sistan-Baluchestan. The country has invested in agricultural innovation to expand fruit production in arid zones. In Iran, guava is used in juices, dried snacks and as an ingredient in natural remedies, appreciated for its vitamin-rich profile.

China China is the third-largest guava-producing country, with an annual output of approximately 4.0 million tonnes. Guava farming is concentrated in the southern provinces such as Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hainan, where the warm and humid climate is ideal for fruit cultivation. In addition to fresh consumption, guava in China is also used in teas, desserts, and traditional Chinese medicine, where it’s known for aiding digestion and detoxification. Taiwan Taiwan produces close to 3.8 million tonnes of guava annually and is known for its high-quality, crisp, and mildly sweet varieties. Guava is a popular snack in Taiwan, often sold in street markets cut into slices and served with plum powder. Farmers in Taiwan have developed superior cultivation techniques, making the country a notable exporter of premium guava in Asia. Guava plays a key role in the country’s agricultural economy and health-conscious food culture.