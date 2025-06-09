Top Papaya Producer: India produces more papayas than any other country globally. Papaya is widely cultivated across Indian states, especially Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. With favourable tropical and subtropical climates, India provides the perfect conditions for high papaya yield throughout the year. Keep reading more about papaya production. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Raspberries in the World? Which Country is the Largest Producer of Papaya in the World? India is the largest producer of papaya in the world. The state of Andhra Pradesh contributes significantly to national production, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra. India produces over 5.5 million metric tonnes of papayas annually. These fruits are consumed fresh and used in juices, desserts, and even in cooking and medicine due to their digestive enzymes like papain.

Indian papayas are known for their vibrant colour, sweet flavour, and rich nutritional content. Common varieties grown in India include Pusa Delicious, Coorg Honeydew, and Red Lady. How Many Papayas Does India Produce? India grows more than 5.6 million metric tonnes of papayas every year. This massive output places it well ahead of other countries in global papaya production. The papaya is a year-round fruit in India, supported by regular irrigation, improved hybrid seeds and organic farming practices. It is an essential part of many Indian diets and is commonly eaten raw or ripe. Raw papaya is also used in cooking for curries and pickles. Due to its health benefits, including vitamins A and C and antioxidants, papaya has become a favourite in health-conscious diets. Top 5 Papaya Producing Countries in The World

Rank Country Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 India 5,341,000 2 Dominican Republic 1,281,726 3 Mexico 1,139,121 4 Brazil 1,107,761 5 Indonesia 1,089,578 Note: These figures are based on 2023–2024 data, primarily sourced from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Population Review. India India is the highest producer of papaya. India produces over 5.3 million tonnes yearly. Papaya farming is spread across multiple states, with the highest production in Andhra Pradesh. Indian papayas are known for their sweetness, soft texture, and medicinal uses. The country consumes the majority of its produce domestically but also exports to several countries.

Dominican Republic The Dominican Republic ranks second in global papaya production, with 1.28 million tonnes. The country benefits from a tropical climate and has been expanding its papaya cultivation for both local consumption and export. Most of its production is targeted toward fresh fruit markets in North America and Europe. Mexico Mexico produces around 1.13 million tonnes of papayas every year. It is a major exporter of papayas, especially to the United States. The Maradol variety is the most widely grown in Mexico, known for its bright orange flesh and large size. Brazil Brazil produces over 1.1 million tonnes of papayas annually. The southeastern regions, such as Bahia and Espírito Santo, are major papaya-growing zones. Papayas are a staple fruit in Brazil and are consumed daily in juices, desserts, and fresh preparations.

Indonesia Indonesia produces just over 1 million tonnes of papayas each year. Most of the cultivation is done by smallholder farmers across Java and Sumatra. The fruit is a common part of Indonesian breakfasts and traditional dishes. Other Notable Papaya Producers Countries like Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam also grow papayas in significant quantities. These countries contribute to global supply, especially for export markets, and grow popular varieties such as Maradol and Sunrise Solo. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Blueberries in the World? Interesting Papaya Facts Fastest Fruiting Plant: Papaya trees can start bearing fruit just 6–12 months after planting. Natural Meat Tenderiser: The enzyme papain breaks down proteins, making papaya a popular ingredient in marinades.