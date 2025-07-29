International Day of Friendship 2025: When and Who Founded This Day?

The International Day of Friendship 2025 will be celebrated worldwide on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. This global observance was formally established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 to bring attention to the significance of friendship in cultivating peace and connecting people around the globe.

What is the International Day of Friendship?

International Day of Friendship is a yearly commemoration recognizing the significance of friendship in fostering peace, harmony, and understanding among people, communities, and nations.

The United Nations invites people, groups, and governments around the world to hold events and activities that reinforce ties of friendship and promote reconciliation, harmony, and respect for each other.

Date and Global Observance in 2025

Date: July 30, 2025 (Wednesday)