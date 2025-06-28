Largest Exporter Of Cotton: The United States is the largest exporter of cotton in the world. It exports around 3.1 million tonnes every year. The country supplies about 35 percent of global cotton exports. It is known for its high-quality cotton and modern farming methods. Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Cotton in the World? The United States exports the most cotton in the world. Its main cotton-producing states are Texas, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas. The cotton grown in these states is used widely in spinning and textile manufacturing. The country benefits from modern farming practices and strong trade ties. How Much Cotton Does the United States Export? The United States exports about 3.1 million tonnes of cotton each year. Its biggest buyers are China, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh. These countries have large textile and garment industries.

Top 5 Cotton Exporting Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Export Volume (Million Tonnes) 1 United States 3.1 2 Brazil 2.3 3 Australia 1.7 4 India 0.8 5 Uzbekistan 0.5 Source: International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), USDA, 2023–2024 data 1. United States The United States is the top exporter of cotton. It produces high-quality cotton and uses advanced technology for farming. Its cotton is known for being clean and consistent. 2. Brazil Brazil exports around 2.3 million tonnes of cotton each year. The country has improved its cotton farming and exports mostly to Asian and European markets. 3. Australia Australia exports about 1.7 million tonnes of cotton every year. Its cotton is clean and has long fibers. The country uses sustainable and efficient farming methods. 4. India

India exports nearly 0.8 million tonnes of cotton each year. Most of its cotton is used in the local textile industry. India exports only when there is a surplus. 5. Uzbekistan Uzbekistan exports about 0.5 million tonnes of cotton annually. Cotton is an important part of the country’s economy. The government is working to modernize cotton farming. Interesting Facts About Cotton Export 1. Use of Modern Technology The United States uses modern tools like GPS and drones to grow cotton. This helps increase production and quality. 2. Cotton Fuels Textile Industries Most of the world’s cotton exports go to Asian countries where clothes are made. Cotton is a key material in the global fashion and textile industry. 3. Clean and Sustainable Cotton Australian cotton is known for being clean and sustainable. It uses less water and has fewer impurities, which makes it easier to process.