Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Cotton in the World?

The United States is the largest exporter of cotton in the world, shipping over 3 million tonnes annually. Read about cotton exports, the top and why cotton is vital to economies and textile industries worldwide.

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 16, 2025, 19:07 IST

Largest Exporter Of Cotton: The United States is the largest exporter of cotton in the world. It exports around 3.1 million tonnes every year. The country supplies about 35 percent of global cotton exports. It is known for its high-quality cotton and modern farming methods.

Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Cotton in the World?

The United States exports the most cotton in the world. Its main cotton-producing states are Texas, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas. The cotton grown in these states is used widely in spinning and textile manufacturing. The country benefits from modern farming practices and strong trade ties.

How Much Cotton Does the United States Export?

The United States exports about 3.1 million tonnes of cotton each year. Its biggest buyers are China, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh. These countries have large textile and garment industries.

Top 5 Cotton Exporting Countries in the World

RankCountryAnnual Export Volume (Million Tonnes)
1 United States 3.1
2 Brazil 2.3
3 Australia 1.7
4 India 0.8
5 Uzbekistan 0.5

Source: International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), USDA, 2023–2024 data

1. United States

The United States is the top exporter of cotton. It produces high-quality cotton and uses advanced technology for farming. Its cotton is known for being clean and consistent.

2. Brazil

Brazil exports around 2.3 million tonnes of cotton each year. The country has improved its cotton farming and exports mostly to Asian and European markets.

3. Australia

Australia exports about 1.7 million tonnes of cotton every year. Its cotton is clean and has long fibers. The country uses sustainable and efficient farming methods.

4. India

India exports nearly 0.8 million tonnes of cotton each year. Most of its cotton is used in the local textile industry. India exports only when there is a surplus.

5. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan exports about 0.5 million tonnes of cotton annually. Cotton is an important part of the country’s economy. The government is working to modernize cotton farming.

Interesting Facts About Cotton Export

1. Use of Modern Technology

The United States uses modern tools like GPS and drones to grow cotton. This helps increase production and quality.

2. Cotton Fuels Textile Industries

Most of the world’s cotton exports go to Asian countries where clothes are made. Cotton is a key material in the global fashion and textile industry.

3. Clean and Sustainable Cotton

Australian cotton is known for being clean and sustainable. It uses less water and has fewer impurities, which makes it easier to process.

4. Support for Rural Communities

Cotton farming provides income and jobs in many rural areas. It supports local schools, roads and health centers in cotton-growing regions.

5. Brazil’s Growing Role

Brazil is growing fast in cotton exports. It may become the top exporter in the future if the trend continues.

Read More: Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Sugar in the World?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News