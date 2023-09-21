CTET Full Form: What CTET Stands for? Check all details

CTET Full Form: CTET is an abbreviation for Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The national level CTET exam is administered twice a year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET qualification is determined by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE). Candidates who are shortlisted will obtain a CTET certificate. Aspirants with the CTET certificate will be able to apply for various government teaching positions. The test consists of two papers: Paper 1 for candidates interested in teaching grades 1-5 and Paper 2 for applicants interested in teaching grades 6-8. It should be noted that individuals interested in teaching classes 6-8 must pass both papers. Both papers (1 and 2) are worth 150 marks.

The examination fee varies depending on the category of the candidate. The application fee for the general or OBC (Other Backward Classes) category is INR 1000, whereas the exam fee for SC (Scheduled Castes) / ST (Scheduled Tribes) / PwD (Person with Disabilities) is INR 500. The CTET exam duration is 2.5 hours. The total number of questions in each paper (1 and 2) is 150, and they are all MCQs. CTET is available in two languages: English and Hindi.

What is the full name of CTET?

The full form of CTET is the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the CTET exam in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Guidelines. The exam is held to determine applicants' eligibility for appointment as Class 1 to 8 teachers in Central Government Schools such as KVS, NVS, and others. Given below is the overview of the CTET examination:

Particulars Details Exam Name CTET(Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Level National Exam Frequency Twice a year Application mode Online Application Fees INR 1,000 for the General/ OBC

INR 500 for SC/ ST/ PwD Exam Duration 150 minutes(2.5 hours) Number of Papers and Total Marks Paper-1: 150 marks

Paper-2: 150 marks Total number of Questions 150 MCQs in each paper Language English and Hindi Website ctet.nic.in

Why is the CTET exam conducted?

The CTET exam is conducted to hire candidates for teaching positions all around the country. The Indian government created the CTET test to improve the school education system and to set new requirements for teacher profiles. The National Curriculum Framework is the focus of the exam.

What is the eligibility criteria for CTET?

The eligibility criteria for CTET is mention below:

Nationality Indian Age limit Minimum age of 17 and no upper age limit Educational qualification Paper I Class 12th with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Class 12th with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Educational qualification paper II Graduation and passing /appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passing/ appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

OR

Class 12th with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed) or B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).

OR

Any candidate having a qualified B.Ed. The programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET

What is the syllabus for CTET?

A summary of the CTET syllabus is given below, for a detailed syllabus for both papers(Paper I and II) visit the official website: ctet.nic.in

Paper I Child development and pedagogy

Language-I

Language-II

Mathematics

Environmental studies Paper II Child development and pedagogy

Language-I

Language-II

Mathematics

Science

Social studies/ social sciences

Difference between CTET and TET:

Candidates frequently inquire about the distinction between CTET and TET. To begin, both CTET and TET are teacher eligibility tests. CTET is administered at the national level by the central government, whereas TET is administered at the state level by the different state governments. Given below is the difference between CTET and TET:

Particulars CTET TET Conduction body CBSE State government educational body Examination frequency Twice a year As per state law Age limit No upper age limit As per state law Language English and Hindi English and state language

