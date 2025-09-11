SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

This Mountain Visual Puzzle Has 4 Sneaky Differences! How Many Can You See?

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 11, 2025, 05:47 IST

Challenge your observation skills with this engaging visual puzzle! Two seemingly identical images hide four subtle differences. Test your attention to detail, patience, and ability to spot nuances most people miss. This brain-teasing exercise is a fun way to improve your concentration and visual memory. Can you find all four variations before time runs out and prove your eyes are razor-sharp?

Spot the Difference
Spot the Difference

Visual puzzles can be a fun and entertaining way to see how keen your observation skills are. At first glance two pictures may look identical, but when you slow down and look closely enough, you start to see some differences that are small but meaningful. These puzzles challenge your attention, patience, and ability to pick up on little details most people miss. They are not only entertaining but also a good exercise for your brain to help improve your concentration and visual memory. 

The only trick is the careful and detailed comparison of every aspect of the images - including the background, and anything small tucked into corners. Some differences will stand out right away, while others may take a second or third look. Are you sharp enough to find them all?

Check Out: Math Riddle: Solve this Fun and Tricky Numerical Riddle in 10 Seconds

Crack This Visual Puzzle Before 10 Seconds Run Out

diff

Although the images below may appear very much the same at first glance, when you take a closer look you will find subtle differences which start to become apparent.

This is visual puzzle test your observation skills as you look to find the four differences between the images.

Each difference is deliberately inserted, with some differences being very obvious and some will take extra looking and concentration.

It may include changes in background items as well as small removal or addition in the foreground.

Each clue is designed to get you looking more deeply. Can you find all four and test just how sharp your eyes really are?

The clock is ticking! 

Three…

Two…

One…

And… Time is Up! 

Could you guess the answer? Let us find out what the answer is. 

Answer: Crack This Visual Puzzle Before 10 Seconds Run Out

ansdiff

The goal of this visual puzzle was to find four differences between the two images. Upon scanning for the differences. 

The first difference is that there is a duck

Next, the tree bark in the first image was omitted in the second image, and so forth for a minute, but then further down.

The ice cap on the mountain was in the second image and not in the first. 

Lastly, a bird is in the first image but not in the second.

I hope these four pieces of information show how a few small changes can greatly modify an image when comparing two images!

Must Read: Brain Teaser: Solve this Tricky Numerical Riddle in just 12 Seconds

Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News