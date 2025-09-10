NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Released at newindia.co.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, newindia.co.in, on September 10, 2025 and the candidate will be able to download the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 till the date of examination, i.e.,September 14, 2025.
Candidates who have successfully applied for 550 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website, newindia.co.in, after providing their registration number and password. The NIACL AO Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID.
NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The New India Assurance Company Limited has activated the direct download to the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, newindia.co.in. A direct link is provided below to download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025.
NIACL AO Admit Card 2025
NIACL AO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The NIACL Administrative Officer Link has been active at newindia.co.in. Candidates can download their call letter till September 14, 2025. Check the table below for NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Particulars
Details
Name of Organisation
New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)
Post Name
Administrative Officer (Scale I)
Total Vacancies
550
Admit Card Release Date
September 10, 2025
Exam Date
September 14, 2025 (Single-day exam)
Selection Process
Online Test
Interview
Official Website
newindia.co.in
Admit Card Status
Released (Download now)
How to Download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025?
The NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the official website link provided above or following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website, newindia.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the recruitment button
- Now click on the call letter button of Administrative Officer
- Enter the details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
- Verify all details and download the admit card. Take a printout for exam day.
