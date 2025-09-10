NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Released at newindia.co.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, newindia.co.in, on September 10, 2025 and the candidate will be able to download the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 till the date of examination, i.e.,September 14, 2025.

Candidates who have successfully applied for 550 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website, newindia.co.in, after providing their registration number and password. The NIACL AO Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID.

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The New India Assurance Company Limited has activated the direct download to the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, newindia.co.in. A direct link is provided below to download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025.