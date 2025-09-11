Nepal is a small yet very fascinating country that is located in the Himalayas. The country is quite famous for its mountains, rivers and rich culture. That is why it is one of the top spots for travellers, and history lovers. Apart from the natural beauty, Nepal is also known as the land of deep spirituality.
Moreover, Nepal also has a diverse culture where many ethnic groups, and traditions live together in harmony. The cities are filled with ancient temples, palaces and many heritage sites, whereas the countryside has many breathtaking views. Here is a quiz that is designed to help you explore Nepal.
1. What is the capital of Nepal?
a) Thimphu
b) Kathmandu
c) Pokhara
d) Patan
Answer: b) Kathmandu
Explanation: Kathmandu is the capital city of Nepal.
2. What is the national language of Nepal?
a) Hindi
b) Nepali
c) Sanskrit
d) Tibetan
Answer: b) Nepali
Explanation: Nepali is the official national language of Nepal. According to 2011 census of the country, Nepali is spoken by 78% of the population either as first or second language
3. What is the national sport of Nepal?
a) Football
b) Cricket
c) Volleyball
d) Kabaddi
Answer: c) Volleyball
Explanation: Volleyball is officially recognized as the national sport of Nepal, though football and cricket are also very popular among the people.
4. What is the currency of Nepal?
a) Rupee
b) Taka
c) Yen
d) Dollar
Answer: a) Rupee
Explanation: The official currency of Nepal is the Nepalese Rupee (NPR). It is different from the Indian Rupee.
5. What is the national flower of Nepal?
a) Rose
b) Rhododendron
c) Lotus
d) Sunflower
Answer: b) Rhododendron
Explanation: The Rhododendron, known locally as "Lali Guras," is Nepal’s national flower.
6. Who is regarded as the founder of Buddhism, born in Lumbini, Nepal?
a) Mahavira
b) Guru Nanak
c) Gautama Buddha
d) Shankaracharya
Answer: c) Gautama Buddha
Explanation: Siddhartha Gautama, who later became the Buddha, was born in Lumbini, Nepal.
7. Which is the longest river in Nepal?
a) Gandaki River
b) Karnali River
c) Koshi River
d) Bagmati River
Answer: b) Karnali River
Explanation: The Karnali River is the longest river in Nepal.
8. When did Nepal officially become a federal democratic republic?
a) 1990
b) 2001
c) 2008
d) 2015
Answer: c) 2008
Explanation: Nepal became a federal democratic republic on May 28, 2008, ending the monarchy that had ruled for centuries.
9. What is the national bird of Nepal?
a) Eagle
b) Danphe
c) Peacock
d) Sparrow
Answer: b) Danphe
Explanation: The Himalayan Monal, locally called Danphe, is Nepal’s national bird. It is known for its colorful feathers and beauty.
10. Which is the largest city in Nepal by population?
a) Biratnagar
b) Kathmandu
c) Pokhara
d) Lalitpur
Answer: b) Kathmandu
Explanation: Kathmandu is both the capital and the largest city of Nepal in terms of population and development.
