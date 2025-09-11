Nepal is a small yet very fascinating country that is located in the Himalayas. The country is quite famous for its mountains, rivers and rich culture. That is why it is one of the top spots for travellers, and history lovers. Apart from the natural beauty, Nepal is also known as the land of deep spirituality.

Moreover, Nepal also has a diverse culture where many ethnic groups, and traditions live together in harmony. The cities are filled with ancient temples, palaces and many heritage sites, whereas the countryside has many breathtaking views. Here is a quiz that is designed to help you explore Nepal.

1. What is the capital of Nepal?

a) Thimphu

b) Kathmandu

c) Pokhara

d) Patan

Answer: b) Kathmandu

Explanation: Kathmandu is the capital city of Nepal.

2. What is the national language of Nepal?

a) Hindi