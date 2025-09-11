SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

General Knowledge Questions and Answers on Nepal

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 11, 2025, 08:52 IST

Get ready for a knowledge-packed journey about Nepal through this engaging quiz. Test yourself on the geography, history, and culture of the Himalayan nation.

GK Quiz on Nepal
GK Quiz on Nepal

Nepal is a small yet very fascinating country that is located in the Himalayas. The country is quite famous for its mountains, rivers and rich culture. That is why it is one of the top spots for travellers, and history lovers. Apart from the natural beauty, Nepal is also known as the land of deep spirituality. 

Moreover, Nepal also has a diverse culture where many ethnic groups, and traditions live together in harmony. The cities are filled with ancient temples, palaces and many heritage sites, whereas the countryside has many breathtaking views. Here is a quiz that is designed to help you explore Nepal. 

1. What is the capital of Nepal? 

a) Thimphu

b) Kathmandu

c) Pokhara

d) Patan

Answer: b) Kathmandu

Explanation: Kathmandu is the capital city of Nepal.

2. What is the national language of Nepal?

a) Hindi

b) Nepali

c) Sanskrit

d) Tibetan

Answer: b) Nepali

Explanation: Nepali is the official national language of Nepal. According to 2011 census of the country, Nepali is spoken by 78% of the population either as first or second language

3. What is the national sport of Nepal?

a) Football

b) Cricket

c) Volleyball

d) Kabaddi

Answer: c) Volleyball

Explanation: Volleyball is officially recognized as the national sport of Nepal, though football and cricket are also very popular among the people.

4. What is the currency of Nepal?

a) Rupee

b) Taka

c) Yen

d) Dollar

Answer: a) Rupee

Explanation: The official currency of Nepal is the Nepalese Rupee (NPR). It is different from the Indian Rupee.

5. What is the national flower of Nepal?

a) Rose

b) Rhododendron

c) Lotus

d) Sunflower

Answer: b) Rhododendron

Explanation: The Rhododendron, known locally as "Lali Guras," is Nepal’s national flower.

6. Who is regarded as the founder of Buddhism, born in Lumbini, Nepal?

a) Mahavira

b) Guru Nanak

c) Gautama Buddha

d) Shankaracharya

Answer: c) Gautama Buddha

Explanation: Siddhartha Gautama, who later became the Buddha, was born in Lumbini, Nepal.

7. Which is the longest river in Nepal?

a) Gandaki River

b) Karnali River

c) Koshi River

d) Bagmati River

Answer: b) Karnali River

Explanation: The Karnali River is the longest river in Nepal.

8. When did Nepal officially become a federal democratic republic?

a) 1990

b) 2001

c) 2008

d) 2015

Answer: c) 2008

Explanation: Nepal became a federal democratic republic on May 28, 2008, ending the monarchy that had ruled for centuries.

9. What is the national bird of Nepal?

a) Eagle

b) Danphe 

c) Peacock

d) Sparrow

Answer: b) Danphe

Explanation: The Himalayan Monal, locally called Danphe, is Nepal’s national bird. It is known for its colorful feathers and beauty.

10. Which is the largest city in Nepal by population?

a) Biratnagar

b) Kathmandu

c) Pokhara

d) Lalitpur

Answer: b) Kathmandu

Explanation: Kathmandu is both the capital and the largest city of Nepal in terms of population and development.

READ| Can You Match the Currency to Its Country? Test Your International Knowledge With This Ultimate Quiz!


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News