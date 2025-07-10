Currency is more than a means of exchanging paper or metal for goods; it’s also a powerful symbol of a country’s economy, its history and its identity. There is of course an official currency in every single country in the world, and knowing what it is, is an important thing to have a global perspective on, especially in today’s modern world where everything is global. Whether you’re a student hitting the books for an upcoming test, a voracious reader wanting to expand your knowledge, or a world traveler looking to better understand global currency exchange, knowing a bit about world currency not only makes your life easier but also may help you make some money. This twister exercise aims to trick you with your general knowledge of world currencies. Do you know the difference between a Peso and a Riyal? Can you guess who uses the Yen, Franc or the Won?

1. What is the currency of Japan? A) Yen B) Won C) Yuan D) Ringgit Answer: A) Yen Explanation: The Japanese Yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan. It is one of the most traded currencies in the world, especially in the foreign exchange market. 2. Which country uses the Baht as its official currency? A) Indonesia B) Thailand C) Vietnam D) Philippines Answer: B) Thailand Explanation: The Baht (THB) is the currency of Thailand. It is symbolized by ฿ and is regulated by the Bank of Thailand. 3. The ‘Ruble’ is the currency of which country? A) Ukraine B) Russia C) Belarus D) Poland Answer: B) Russia Explanation: The Russian Ruble (RUB) is the official currency of Russia. It has been used in various forms since the 14th century. 4. What is the official currency of South Korea? A) Ringgit B) Won C) Yuan D) Dinar Answer: B) Won

Explanation: The South Korean Won (KRW) is used in South Korea. Its symbol is ₩, and it is issued by the Bank of Korea. 5. Which country uses the 'Euro' as its official currency? A) Sweden B) United Kingdom C) France D) Denmark Answer: C) France Explanation: France is part of the Eurozone, and its official currency is the Euro (EUR). The Euro is used by 20 of the 27 European Union countries. 6. The currency of Brazil is known as? A) Peso B) Real C) Cruzeiro D) Lira Answer: B) Real Explanation: The Brazilian Real (BRL) is the official currency of Brazil. The word "real" means "royal" in Portuguese. 7. What is the currency of Saudi Arabia? A) Dirham B) Dinar C) Riyal D) Lira Answer: C) Riyal Explanation: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is issued by the Saudi Central Bank. 8. Which currency is used in Mexico?