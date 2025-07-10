Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
This quiz isn’t just a set of random questions—it’s a well-rounded mental exercise aimed at those who enjoy testing and expanding their general knowledge. It focuses on world currencies, covering both well-known examples like the Japanese Yen and US Dollar, as well as lesser-remembered ones such as South Korea’s Won or Brazil’s Real. These are the kinds of details that often appear in competitive exams, school quizzes, or even in casual discussions that test how globally aware someone really is. Whether you’re a student preparing for GK sections, a quiz enthusiast brushing up on world facts, or just someone curious about how different countries represent their economies through currency, this quiz will challenge what you know and help reinforce what you might have overlooked.

Jul 10, 2025, 12:01 IST
GK Quiz Question and Answers on Currencies of the World
Currency is more than a means of exchanging paper or metal for goods; it’s also a powerful symbol of a country’s economy, its history and its identity. There is of course an official currency in every single country in the world, and knowing what it is, is an important thing to have a global perspective on, especially in today’s modern world where everything is global.

Whether you’re a student hitting the books for an upcoming test, a voracious reader wanting to expand your knowledge, or a world traveler looking to better understand global currency exchange, knowing a bit about world currency not only makes your life easier but also may help you make some money.

This twister exercise aims to trick you with your general knowledge of world currencies. Do you know the difference between a Peso and a Riyal? Can you guess who uses the Yen, Franc or the Won?

1. What is the currency of Japan?

A) Yen

B) Won

C) Yuan

D) Ringgit

Answer: A) Yen

Explanation: The Japanese Yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan. It is one of the most traded currencies in the world, especially in the foreign exchange market.

2. Which country uses the Baht as its official currency?

A) Indonesia

B) Thailand

C) Vietnam

D) Philippines

Answer: B) Thailand

Explanation: The Baht (THB) is the currency of Thailand. It is symbolized by ฿ and is regulated by the Bank of Thailand.

3. The ‘Ruble’ is the currency of which country?

A) Ukraine

B) Russia

C) Belarus

D) Poland

Answer: B) Russia

Explanation: The Russian Ruble (RUB) is the official currency of Russia. It has been used in various forms since the 14th century.

4. What is the official currency of South Korea?

A) Ringgit

B) Won

C) Yuan

D) Dinar

Answer: B) Won

Explanation: The South Korean Won (KRW) is used in South Korea. Its symbol is ₩, and it is issued by the Bank of Korea.

5. Which country uses the 'Euro' as its official currency?

A) Sweden

B) United Kingdom

C) France

D) Denmark

Answer: C) France

Explanation: France is part of the Eurozone, and its official currency is the Euro (EUR). The Euro is used by 20 of the 27 European Union countries.

6. The currency of Brazil is known as?

A) Peso

B) Real

C) Cruzeiro

D) Lira

Answer: B) Real

Explanation: The Brazilian Real (BRL) is the official currency of Brazil. The word "real" means "royal" in Portuguese.

7. What is the currency of Saudi Arabia?

A) Dirham

B) Dinar

C) Riyal

D) Lira

Answer: C) Riyal

Explanation: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is issued by the Saudi Central Bank.

8. Which currency is used in Mexico?

A) Peso

B) Sol

C) Dollar

D) Real

Answer: A) Peso

Explanation: The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the official currency of Mexico. The symbol is $, but it is different from the U.S. Dollar.

9. Which of the following countries uses the 'Swiss Franc'?

A) Sweden

B) Austria

C) Switzerland

D) Netherlands

Answer: C) Switzerland

Explanation: The Swiss Franc (CHF) is used in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. It is one of the strongest and most stable currencies in the world.

10. The currency used in Egypt is called?

A) Dinar

B) Riyal

C) Pound

D) Dirham

Answer: C) Pound

Explanation: The Egyptian Pound (EGP) is the official currency of Egypt. It is also known as the "Guinea" in local slang.


Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

