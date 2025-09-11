This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 September

Every day has a story. Could yours spark our memory or connect us to history? We often forget that every day is tied to something—big or small. Today is no different. September 11. On this day in 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes. Two hit New York's World Trade Centre. A third struck the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 lives were lost. But history holds more than tragedy.
In 1789, Alexander Hamilton became the first U.S. Treasury Secretary. In 1814, a U.S. fleet won the Battle of Lake Champlain. In 1936, the Hoover Dam began operation. In 1941, construction broke ground on the Pentagon.
In this article, we'll explore these moments. On this day, stories stretch across centuries. Some are full of triumph. Others mark sorrow. And yet, each shapes who we are. We’ll remember, reflect, and learn.
What Happened on this Day – September 11?
Here's what happened in history on September 11:
1777 – The Battle of Brandywine Begins
- On September 11, 1777, British forces attacked George Washington's troops near Brandywine Creek in Pennsylvania.
- Generals Howe and Cornwallis led around 18,000 soldiers in two flanks.
- The Americans were outmanoeuvred and forced to retreat.
1812 – Russians Dedicate Fort Ross
- On September 11, 1812, Russia established Fort Ross on the California coast.
- It was their first settlement in the region.
- The fort supported fur trading and farming and expanded Russian influence.
1814 – America Victorious on Lake Champlain
- On September 11, 1814, the U.S. Navy, under the command of Commander Macdonough, defeated the British at Plattsburgh.
- The victory halted the invasion of northern New York.
1841 – Collapsible Paint Tube Patented
- On September 11, 1841, John Goffe Rand patented the first collapsible tin paint tube.
- Before this, artists used messy animal bladders to store paint.
1851 – The Christiana Riot
- On September 11, 1851, a confrontation in Christiana, Pennsylvania, broke out when a posse tried to capture four escaped enslaved people.
- African American citizens and white abolitionists resisted angrily.
1857 – Mountain Meadows Massacre
- On September 11, 1857, a Mormon militia and Native American allies attacked an emigrant wagon train in Utah.
- About 120 people were killed.
1971 – Donny Osmond Hits #1
- On September 11, 1971, 13-year-old Donny Osmond's song "Go Away Little Girl" reached #1 on the U.S. charts.
1971 – Death of Nikita Khrushchev
- On September 11, 1971, former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev died.
- He had steered the USSR through key events like the Cuban Missile Crisis.
1973 – Chilean Coup and Death of Salvador Allende
- On September 11, 1973, the Chilean military launched a coup against President Salvador Allende.
- The palace was bombed; Allende died inside.
2001 – Terrorist Attacks on America
- On September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four aeroplanes and targeted the U.S.
- Two hit the World Trade Centre, one hit the Pentagon, and one crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers resisted.
- Nearly 3,000 people died, making this the deadliest act of terrorism in U.S. history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 11?
September 11 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Births on September 11
- D. H. Lawrence (1885–1930) – British novelist who explored class and sexuality (Lady Chatterley's Lover).
- Brian De Palma (born 1940) – American filmmaker known for his Hitchcock-style thrillers (Scarface, Dressed to Kill).
- Taraji P. Henson (born 1970) – American actress known for roles in Hidden Figures, Hustle & Flow, and Empire.
Notable Deaths on September 11
- Nikita Khrushchev (1971) – Former Soviet leader.
- John Ritter (2003) – American actor.
- Anna Lindh (2003) – Swedish Foreign Minister.
- Fred Ebb (2004) – American songwriter.
- Kim Hunter (2002) – Oscar-winning American actress.
- Johnny Unitas (2002) – Legendary American football player.
- Alice Stewart Trillin (2001) – American author and educator.
- Also, nearly 3,000 victims died in the September 11 attacks in 2001, including first responders, officials, and civilians.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation