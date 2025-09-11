This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 September

Every day has a story. Could yours spark our memory or connect us to history? We often forget that every day is tied to something—big or small. Today is no different. September 11. On this day in 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes. Two hit New York's World Trade Centre. A third struck the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 lives were lost. But history holds more than tragedy.

In 1789, Alexander Hamilton became the first U.S. Treasury Secretary. In 1814, a U.S. fleet won the Battle of Lake Champlain. In 1936, the Hoover Dam began operation. In 1941, construction broke ground on the Pentagon.

In this article, we'll explore these moments. On this day, stories stretch across centuries. Some are full of triumph. Others mark sorrow. And yet, each shapes who we are. We’ll remember, reflect, and learn.