RBI Grade B 2025 Notification Out: Apply Online for 120 Officer Posts at rbi.org.in — Registration Opens 10 Sept

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Notification 2025 with 120 vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. The RBI Grade B registration date 2025 starts from September 10, 2025 the the RBI Grade B last date to apply 2025 is September 30, 2025.

Interested candidates must go through the RBI Grade B notification PDF which is now available to download on the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in , containing the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and application process. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, ensuring that they meet all the eligibility requirements.

The RBI Grade B Notification 2025 short notice has been released in the employment newspaper on September 8, 2025 which contains the exam date and the number of vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams.