RBI Grade B 2025 Notification Out: Apply Online for 120 Officer Posts at rbi.org.in — Registration Opens 10 Sept

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Notification 2025 with 120 vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. The RBI Grade B registration date 2025 starts from September 10, 2025 the the RBI Grade B last date to apply 2025 is September 30, 2025.
Interested candidates must go through the RBI Grade B notification PDF which is now available to download on the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in , containing the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and application process. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, ensuring that they meet all the eligibility requirements.
RBI Grade B Notification 2025
The RBI Grade B Notification 2025 short notice has been released in the employment newspaper on September 8, 2025 which contains the exam date and the number of vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. The RBI Grade B Notification PDF is now available for download at rbi.org.in and the candidates can apply online starting from September 10 and the last date to apply online is September 30, 2025.
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025
The RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 process has been officially started for candidates aiming to work in India’s central banking institution. This year RBI has released 120 vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams, with the RBI Grade B notification PDF 2025 now available on the official website. RBI has enabled a new user-friendly portal where candidates can apply online with ease. The RBI Grade B 2025 apply online link is now active, allowing applicants to register, upload documents, and pay required fees.
RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Overview
The RBI Grade B Notification 2025 was released by the RBI to recruit Grade B Officers in the Bank. With short notice already released on the September 8, 2025 candidates can now apply online between September 10 and September 30, 2025. Check the table below for RBI Grade B Notification 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Exam Name
|
RBI Grade B Officer Exam 2025
|
Streams
|
General (83), DEPR (17), DSIM (20)
|
Total Vacancies
|
120
|
Notification Release Date
|
8th September 2025
|
RBI Grade B Registration Date 2025
|
10th September to 30th September 2025
|
Phase I Exam Date
|
18th - 19th October 2025
|
Phase II Exam Date
|
6th - 7th December 2025
|
RBI Grade B Last Date to Apply 2025
|
30th September 2025 (till 6:00 PM)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
rbi.org.in
RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria
To apply online for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria outlined in the RBI Grade B notification PDF. As per the RBI Grade B notification, candidates must have completed the graduate or postgraduate degree with minimum qualifying marks, depending on the stream they’re applying for, such as General, DEPR, or DSIM.
For the General stream, a minimum of 60% marks in graduation (or 55% in postgraduation) is required. For DEPR candidates must have a Master’s in Economics or Finance, while for DSIM candidates must have a Master’s in Statistics or Mathematical Economics.
The Age of candidates must be between 21 and 30 years, with relaxations for reserved categories and candidates holding MPhil or PhD qualifications.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation