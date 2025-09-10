Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RBI Grade B 2025 Notification Out: Apply Online for 120 Officer Posts at rbi.org.in — Registration Opens 10 Sept

By Mohd Salman
Sep 10, 2025, 12:43 IST

The RBI Grade B Notification 2025 is out with 120 vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. Candidates can apply online from September 10 to September 30, 2025. The official RBI Grade B notification PDF contains eligibility, exam dates, and application process.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025
RBI Grade B Notification 2025

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Notification 2025 with 120 vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. The RBI Grade B registration date 2025 starts from September 10, 2025 the the RBI Grade B last date to apply 2025 is September 30, 2025.
Interested candidates must go through the RBI Grade B notification PDF which is now available to download on the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in , containing the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and application process. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, ensuring that they meet all the eligibility requirements.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025

The RBI Grade B Notification 2025 short notice has been released in the employment newspaper on September 8, 2025 which contains the exam date and the number of vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. The RBI Grade B Notification PDF is now available for download at rbi.org.in and the candidates can apply online starting from September 10 and the last date to apply online is September 30, 2025.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025

The RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 process has been officially started for candidates aiming to work in India’s central banking institution. This year RBI has released 120 vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams, with the RBI Grade B notification PDF 2025 now available on the official website. RBI has enabled a new user-friendly portal where candidates can apply online with ease. The RBI Grade B 2025 apply online link is now active, allowing applicants to register, upload documents, and pay required fees.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Overview

The RBI Grade B Notification 2025 was released by the RBI to recruit Grade B Officers in the Bank. With short notice already released on the September 8, 2025 candidates can now apply online between September 10 and September 30, 2025. Check the table below for RBI Grade B Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Exam Name

RBI Grade B Officer Exam 2025

Streams

General (83), DEPR (17), DSIM (20)

Total Vacancies

120

Notification Release Date

8th September 2025

RBI Grade B Registration Date 2025

10th September to 30th September 2025

Phase I Exam Date

18th - 19th October 2025

Phase II Exam Date

6th - 7th December 2025

RBI Grade B Last Date to Apply 2025

30th September 2025 (till 6:00 PM)

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply online for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria outlined in the RBI Grade B notification PDF. As per the RBI Grade B notification, candidates must have completed the graduate or postgraduate degree with minimum qualifying marks, depending on the stream they’re applying for, such as General, DEPR, or DSIM.
For the General stream, a minimum of 60% marks in graduation (or 55% in postgraduation) is required. For DEPR candidates must have a Master’s in Economics or Finance, while for DSIM candidates must have a Master’s in Statistics or Mathematical Economics.
The Age of candidates must be between 21 and 30 years, with relaxations for reserved categories and candidates holding MPhil or PhD qualifications.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News