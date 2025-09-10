School Holiday on September 11 (Thursday): Schools To Remain Closed in THESE States and Cities; Details Here

School Holiday September 11, 2025: Schools across India have observed multiple holidays in the first week of September 2025 due to floods, adverse weather conditions, and regional festivities like Onam in Kerala. As normalcy is being restored in several states, fresh updates confirm that schools and colleges will remain closed on September 11, 2025 (Thursday) in specific districts, while in other regions classes have resumed to cover up the academic loss.

Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for September 11, 2025, including details from Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu: Holiday for Emanuel Sekaran’s Remembrance Day

Educational institutions in Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on September 11, 2025, to mark the 68th Commemoration Day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran.