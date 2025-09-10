School Holiday on September 11 (Thursday): Schools To Remain Closed in THESE States and Cities; Details Here

School Holiday September 11, 2025: Schools across India have observed multiple holidays in the first week of September 2025 due to floods, adverse weather conditions, and regional festivities like Onam in Kerala. As normalcy is being restored in several states, fresh updates confirm that schools and colleges will remain closed on September 11, 2025 (Thursday) in specific districts, while in other regions classes have resumed to cover up the academic loss.
Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for September 11, 2025, including details from Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Tamil Nadu: Holiday for Emanuel Sekaran’s Remembrance Day
Educational institutions in Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on September 11, 2025, to mark the 68th Commemoration Day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran.
- District Collector K. Porkodi has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Paramakudi (Ramanathapuram).
- In Sivagangai, schools and colleges in Sivagangai, Thiruppuvanam, Manamadurai, and Ilayangudi taluks will remain closed.
- To compensate for this holiday, September 20 (Saturday) will be observed as a full working day.
Check Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in September 2025
Jammu & Kashmir: Holiday on September 12 Instead
While there is no holiday on September 11 in Jammu & Kashmir, schools will remain closed on September 12 (Friday) for Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.
Check Jammu & Kashmir School Holidays List in September 2025
Punjab: Schools Reopen After Long Flood Break
Punjab schools had been shut for almost 15 days due to severe floods in several districts. With the situation improving, most schools have reopened from September 10, 2025.
However, in Ferozepur and Fazilka, 66 government schools remain closed until further notice as authorities continue to assess safety conditions.
Check Punjab School Holidays List in September 2025
Kerala: Schools Resume After Onam Holidays
In Kerala, schools were closed from August 27 to September 7 for the Onam festival holidays. Classes have resumed from September 8, 2025, and schools are now focusing on covering the academic portions for year-end examinations. There is no additional holiday in Kerala on September 11.
Check Kerala School Holidays List in September 2025
Holiday Preview: September 11, 2025
|
State/UT
|
Districts/Cities Affected
|
Reason for Holiday
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai (Sivagangai, Thiruppuvanam, Manamadurai, Ilayangudi)
|
Emanuel Sekaran’s Remembrance Day
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
None (Holiday on Sept 12 instead)
|
Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (Sept 12)
|
Punjab
|
Ferozepur & Fazilka (partial closure)
|
Flood impact (66 govt schools remain shut)
|
Kerala
|
None (Schools resumed Sept 8)
|
Onam holidays ended Sept 7
September 11, 2025, will be a holiday for schools and colleges only in select districts of Tamil Nadu in remembrance of Emanuel Sekaran. Other states, including Kerala and Punjab, have resumed regular classes, while Jammu & Kashmir will observe a holiday on September 12 for Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with local district announcements for any last-minute changes in holiday dates.
Also Check| School Holidays in September 2025
