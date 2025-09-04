Kerala School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Closures & Festival Breaks

Kerala School Holidays in September 2025: September is one of the most festive months in Kerala. The state observes the grand celebration of Onam, which is a harvest festival. Along with cultural events, students can also get extended breaks and get some quality time to spend with their families.
Why are these holidays important For Students?
Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season.
Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots.
Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax.
Onam Holidays in Kerala
First Onam: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Thiruvonam (Main Day): Friday, September 5, 2025
On these days, schools across Kerala will remain closed to celebrate the spirit of Onam with cultural programs, feasts, and traditional activities.
Kerala School Holidays in September 2025
Students can check the important holidays in September 2025 below:
|
Holiday
|
Date(s)
|
Details
|
Onam (First Onam)
|
Sept 4, 2025
|
School closed (harvest festival begins)
|
Thiruvonam
|
Sept 5, 2025
|
Main day of Onam; school closed
|
Onam Holiday Period
|
Aug 29 – Sept 7, 2025
|
Extended school break per state calendar
|
School Reopening
|
Sept 8, 2025
|
Classes resume post-holiday
Well, Kerala’s Onam break is one of the longest and most festive in the school calendar, which allows the students to enjoy these cultural experiences with their family. The Kerala schools will be closed on the occasion of Onam, and this will provide students with a much-needed festive pause.
