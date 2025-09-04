NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Kerala School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Closures & Festival Breaks

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 4, 2025, 17:57 IST

School Holidays in September 2025: September brings with it a lot of joyful and culturally rich breaks. While most of the schools will be working, there will be a few holidays for the students to take a break and relax.

Kerala School Holidays in September 2025: September is one of the most festive months in Kerala. The state observes the grand celebration of Onam, which is a harvest festival. Along with cultural events, students can also get extended breaks and get some quality time to spend with their families. 

Why are these holidays important For Students?

  • Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season. 

  • Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots. 

  • Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax. 

Onam Holidays in Kerala

  • First Onam: Thursday, September 4, 2025

  • Thiruvonam (Main Day): Friday, September 5, 2025

On these days, schools across Kerala will remain closed to celebrate the spirit of Onam with cultural programs, feasts, and traditional activities.

Kerala School Holidays in September 2025

Students can check the important holidays in September 2025 below: 

Holiday

Date(s)

Details

Onam (First Onam)

Sept 4, 2025

School closed (harvest festival begins)

Thiruvonam

Sept 5, 2025

Main day of Onam; school closed

Onam Holiday Period

Aug 29 – Sept 7, 2025

Extended school break per state calendar

School Reopening

Sept 8, 2025

Classes resume post-holiday

Well, Kerala’s Onam break is one of the longest and most festive in the school calendar, which allows the students to enjoy these cultural experiences with their family. The Kerala schools will be closed on the occasion of Onam, and this will provide students with a much-needed festive pause. 

Other Related Links


Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News