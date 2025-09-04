Kerala School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Closures & Festival Breaks

Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax.

Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots.

Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season.

Why are these holidays important For Students?

Kerala School Holidays in September 2025: September is one of the most festive months in Kerala. The state observes the grand celebration of Onam, which is a harvest festival. Along with cultural events, students can also get extended breaks and get some quality time to spend with their families.

On these days, schools across Kerala will remain closed to celebrate the spirit of Onam with cultural programs, feasts, and traditional activities.

Kerala School Holidays in September 2025

Students can check the important holidays in September 2025 below:

Holiday Date(s) Details Onam (First Onam) Sept 4, 2025 School closed (harvest festival begins) Thiruvonam Sept 5, 2025 Main day of Onam; school closed Onam Holiday Period Aug 29 – Sept 7, 2025 Extended school break per state calendar School Reopening Sept 8, 2025 Classes resume post-holiday

Well, Kerala’s Onam break is one of the longest and most festive in the school calendar, which allows the students to enjoy these cultural experiences with their family. The Kerala schools will be closed on the occasion of Onam, and this will provide students with a much-needed festive pause.