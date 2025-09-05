Tamil Nadu School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Parents and students should always refer to their school's official calendar or administration for the most accurate and current holiday information. This will help confirm any local holidays, school-specific adjustments, or unforeseen changes. The September schedule offers a combination of single-day observances and opportunities for extended weekends, ideal for relaxation, family time, or educational activities.

September 2025 marks a period of school holidays across India, providing a much-needed break for students and educators alike. This article details the official dates for both national and regional holidays, as announced by state governments. While generally consistent, some variations may occur based on specific state directives and local customs.

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in September 2025

Check out the below holiday list for the month of September in Tamil Nadu. These listed holidays can vary from state to state.

Date Day Holiday September 05 Friday Eid-e-Milad September 21 Sunday Bathukamma Starting Day

Important Note for Students and Parents: This holiday schedule serves as a general guide. For precise dates and any last-minute changes, parents and students should refer to their individual school's official calendar or announcements. Regional festivals, such as Durga Pooja, may lead to unique schedules in local schools. Any weather-related adjustments will be communicated locally.

