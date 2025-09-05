NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 5, 2025, 16:43 IST

Tamil Nadu schools will observe several holidays in September 2025 due to various festivals and events. Specific dates may vary by state and local traditions, so it's advisable to confirm details with your school. These breaks, ranging from single days to long weekends, offer opportunities for relaxation, family time, or academic pursuits.

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks
Tamil Nadu School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

September 2025 marks a period of school holidays across India, providing a much-needed break for students and educators alike. This article details the official dates for both national and regional holidays, as announced by state governments. While generally consistent, some variations may occur based on specific state directives and local customs.

Parents and students should always refer to their school's official calendar or administration for the most accurate and current holiday information. This will help confirm any local holidays, school-specific adjustments, or unforeseen changes. The September schedule offers a combination of single-day observances and opportunities for extended weekends, ideal for relaxation, family time, or educational activities.

Check| Tamil Nadu School Holidays in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in September 2025

Check out the below holiday list for the month of September in Tamil Nadu. These listed holidays can vary from state to state. 

Date

Day

Holiday

September 05

Friday

Eid-e-Milad

September 21

Sunday

Bathukamma Starting Day

Important Note for Students and Parents: This holiday schedule serves as a general guide. For precise dates and any last-minute changes, parents and students should refer to their individual school's official calendar or announcements. Regional festivals, such as Durga Pooja, may lead to unique schedules in local schools. Any weather-related adjustments will be communicated locally.

This article will be updated regularly with the newest information on this topic. We will add new ideas, detailed analyses, and the latest news as it happens. Our team checks all important sources and research to give our readers full and correct information. We suggest you read this article often. This way, you will get more knowledge and a better understanding of this important topic as it changes. By staying updated with this article, you will always be well-informed.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News