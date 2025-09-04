NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Teachers’ Day 2025: Top 5 Inspiring Speeches from Around the World!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 4, 2025, 20:42 IST

Looking for the best Teachers’ Day 2025 speeches? Discover 5 inspiring and ready-to-use speeches for students and teachers to make your celebration memorable.

Teacher's Day 2025: Top 5 International Speeches on Education (Picture above features Albert Einstein, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama and Kofi Annan)
Teacher's Day 2025: Top 5 International Speeches on Education (Picture above features Albert Einstein, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama and Kofi Annan)

Teachers Day 2025 Top 5 Inspiring Speeches (International Picks): From long ago, teachers have been the cornerstone of every society as they not only help students build careers, but they also build nations, and inspire peace. Across decades, world leaders, scientists, and Nobel laureates have celebrated teachers in their speeches they always reminding us why teaching is humanity’s most powerful profession. This Teachers’ Day on 5 September in India and 5 October worldwide, let us look back at five powerful international speeches that transformed how the world values teachers and education.

Top 5 Powerful Speeches on Teachers' Day You Must Read (Quick Glimpse)

Before diving deep into the details of the legendary speeches on teachers and education globally, here’s a quick overview of the five speeches. Through this table, get to know the speaker, year, and their most memorable lines. 

Speaker

Year

Occasion

Core Message

Memorable Quote

Source

Dr Radhakrishnan

1962

India Teachers’ Day

Teachers as nation-builders

“Help us think for ourselves.”

Govt of India Archives

Malala Yousafzai

2013

UN Youth Assembly

Education as a weapon for change

“One child, one teacher…”

United Nations Official Transcript

Barack Obama

2009

Back-to-School, USA

Teachers shape opportunity

“Where you are doesn’t…”

White House Archives

Kofi Annan

1999

World Teachers’ Day

Teachers build peace & tolerance

“Teachers are at the heart…”

UNESCO Archives

Albert Einstein

1931

Princeton Lecture

Inspire creativity & curiosity

“Supreme art of the teacher…”

Einstein Archives

Let us learn more about the context and speeches on Teachers' Day below: 

1. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (India, 1962) – Teachers as Nation Builders

When asked to celebrate his birthday, Dr. Radhakrishnan suggested 5 September be marked as Teachers’ Day in India. Through his speech, the key message he wanted to address is given below:

  • Key Message: Teachers awaken independent thinking and moral responsibility.

  • Famous Quote:“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

  • Takeaway: Teachers strengthen democracy by shaping responsible citizens.

2. Malala Yousafzai (UN, 2013) – One Child, One Teacher, One Book, One Pen

After surviving a Taliban attack, Malala addressed the UN on her 16th birthday. The key message she conveyed to all the students globally was:

  • Key Message: Teachers are agents of empowerment, especially for girls’ education.

  • Famous Quote:One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”

  • Takeaway: Teachers defend freedom and create equal opportunities.

3. Barack Obama (USA, 2009) – Back-to-School Address

44th President of the United States delivered a nationwide speech to American students about the importance and key role of education in success. 

  • Key Message: Teachers are the single most important factor in shaping a child’s future.

  • Famous Quote:Where you are right now doesn’t have to determine where you’ll end up.

  • Takeaway: Education, guided by teachers, unlocks future opportunities.

4. Kofi Annan (UN, 1999) – Teachers as Peacebuilders

Kofi Annan delivered the speech on World Teachers’ Day as UN Secretary-General, through which an important message was addressed:

  • Key Message: Teachers build tolerance, peace, and understanding between cultures.

  • Famous Quote:Teachers are at the heart of the educational system.

  • Takeaway: Education is the foundation for peace and sustainable societies.

5. Albert Einstein (Princeton, 1931) – The Art of Awakening Curiosity

Reflections on teaching during lectures at Princeton University.

  • Key Message: Teaching is about inspiring creativity, not just transmitting knowledge.

  • Famous Quote:It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.

  • Takeaway: Great teachers nurture imagination and innovation.

Check Out: List of 10 Famous Teachers Who Changed the World - Must Read!

 

Check Out: Teacher’s Day 2025: Top 35 Inspirational Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Conclusion

As India celebrates Teachers’ Day on 5 September and the world marks World Teachers’ Day on 5 October, getting to know these timeless speeches surely will shape the future of students. To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • Which speech is considered the most famous about teachers?
      +
      Malala Yousafzai’s 2013 UN speech, “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world”, remains the most quoted worldwide.
    • What is a famous quote on Teachers’ Day?
      +
      One of the most famous Teachers’ Day quotes comes from Albert Einstein: “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” This timeless line reflects the true spirit of teaching.
    • What is the best speech on Teachers’ Day?
      +
      The best Teachers’ Day speech is often considered Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s 1962 address, where he emphasised that “true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” His words led to 5 September being celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India.
    • When is World Teachers’ Day celebrated internationally?
      +
      Globally, World Teachers’ Day is observed on 5 October, led by UNESCO to highlight teachers’ role in education and society.
    • Why is Teachers’ Day celebrated on 5 September in India?
      +
      Teachers’ Day in India honours Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s second President, who believed teachers are the true nation-builders.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News