Which is the Largest Railway Zone in India? Check Its Headquarters, Divisions and More
Know which railway zone has the longest route network in India. Check its headquarters, route kilometres, divisions, geographical coverage and history.
India has one of the largest railway networks in the world. Every day, millions of passengers travel across the country, while hundreds of tonnes of goods are transported from one region to another.
Managing such a vast network requires efficient administration and coordination. For this purpose, Indian Railways is divided into 19 zones, each with its own headquarters and administrative responsibilities.
Explore which is the largest railway zone in India, and where is its headquarters located? Also Check the zone's geographical location, route length, history and other important details.
Which is the Largest Railway Zone in India?
The Northern Railway zone is one of the largest railway zones in India in terms of route kilometres. According to Indian Railways data as of March 31, 2024, it had a total route length of 7,405.59 kilometres. Situated in the highly populated part of the country, the zone plays an important role in passenger and freight transportation.
Where is the Headquarters of Northern Railway?
New Delhi serves as the headquarters of Northern Railway. Located in the National Capital, it is an important centre for railway administration and operations in northern part of country. The zone serves some of the country's most populated areas and manages extensive passenger and freight traffic too.
Key Details of Northern Railway
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Particulars
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Details
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Railway Zone
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Northern Railway
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Total Route Length
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7,405.59 route kilometres
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Route Length Data As Of
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March 31, 2024
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Number of Divisions
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5
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Number of Stations
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795
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Electrified Route Length
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7,076.74 kilometres
Source: Northern Railway's official statistics
Which Divisions Come Under Northern Railway?
Northern Railway has 5 divisions that manage railway operations across their respective areas. These are:
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Delhi
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Ambala
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Firozpur
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Lucknow
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Moradabad
Which States and Union Territories Does Northern Railway Cover?
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States: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
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Union Territories: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
When Was Northern Railway Formed?
Northern Railway zone came into existence on April 14, 1952, during the reorganization of Indian Railways. This rail network is created due to the merger of various pre-existing rail networks such as East Punjab Railway, Jodhpur Railway, Bikaner Railway and the Lucknow, Moradabad and Allahabad divisions of the East Indian Railway.
Later in 1952, Indian Railways created 3 new zones in addition to Northern Railway such as Eastern Railway and North Eastern Railway with their headquarters at Delhi, Calcutta (Kolkata) and Gorakhpur respectively.
Also READ: How many railway zones are in India?
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