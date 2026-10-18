Which is the Largest Railway Zone in India? Check Its Headquarters, Divisions and More

India has one of the largest railway networks in the world. Every day, millions of passengers travel across the country, while hundreds of tonnes of goods are transported from one region to another.

Managing such a vast network requires efficient administration and coordination. For this purpose, Indian Railways is divided into 19 zones, each with its own headquarters and administrative responsibilities.

Explore which is the largest railway zone in India, and where is its headquarters located? Also Check the zone's geographical location, route length, history and other important details.

Which is the Largest Railway Zone in India?

The Northern Railway zone is one of the largest railway zones in India in terms of route kilometres. According to Indian Railways data as of March 31, 2024, it had a total route length of 7,405.59 kilometres. Situated in the highly populated part of the country, the zone plays an important role in passenger and freight transportation.