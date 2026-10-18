Meet Bittu Tabahi: The Young Man Who Spent 8 Months Cleaning the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh

Bittu Tabahi is a young environmental activist from Madhya Pradesh, popular for cleaning rivers Ajnar in Madhya Pradesh, the river was polluted. He spent about 8 months collecting plastic waste, bottles, clothes, weeds and other waste from the river, many times using basic tools. Bittu has found itself in the spotlight again on October 18, 2026, as the Ajnar River is once again polluted. He spotted waste lying around the river banks and began his clean-up campaign once again, and he put out dustbins to promote proper waste disposal. Bittu Tabahi is in the news again after one of the two dustbins he placed near the Ajnar River to encourage people to dispose of waste properly went missing. This happened after garbage began accumulating along the riverbanks again, despite his long clean-up campaign. He has returned to cleaning the river, highlighting the need for people to take responsibility for keeping public places clean

Bittu's story is an inspiring one of a single individual's efforts to raise awareness about an environmental problem. His story is also about learning that it is not sufficient to clean the river, we must all work together to keep it clean. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surendra singh choudhry (@bittu_tabahi) One of Bittu Tabahi's Dustbins Goes Missing On October 19, 2026, Bittu's river-cleaning campaign received further attention after one of the two dustbins he had placed near the Ajnar River went missing. According to reports about his Instagram video, the dustbins were installed to help visitors dispose of garbage properly instead of throwing it along the riverbank. When Bittu returned to the spot, he found that one of the bins was no longer there. The incident was another setback as he tried to prevent fresh waste from accumulating around the river.

His initiative showed that cleaning a river requires more than removing existing garbage. Facilities provided for public use must also be protected and used responsibly. The missing dustbin incident has brought attention to three important issues: Responsible waste disposal: People should use dustbins instead of throwing rubbish into rivers.

Protection of public facilities: Dustbins and other cleanliness facilities should not be removed or damaged.

Community participation: Local residents and visitors need to help maintain the cleanliness of their surroundings. Source: insta/bittu_tabahi Who Is Bittu Tabahi? Surendra Singh Choudhary, a young boy from Biaora in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is popularly known as Bittu Tabahi. He is a BSc student who has been recognised for taking action rather than just complaining about the pollution in the river.

On January 26, 2026, India's Republic Day, he started cleaning Ajnar river. At first, he had some assistance from his friends, but a large proportion of work was his own. Bittu used the simplest of gadgets and his own cash to clean the contaminated river. He also posted videos of his work on social media. His pre and post photographs demonstrated the transformation in riverbanks that had occurred thanks to him. Soon, his work gained recognition all over India and elsewhere. He was dubbed as a "youth environmental activist". Bittu Tabahi Biography: Quick Facts Particular Details Real Name Surendra Singh Choudhary Popular Name Bittu Tabahi Known For Cleaning the polluted Ajnar River Hometown Biaora, Madhya Pradesh District Rajgarh State Madhya Pradesh Education BSc student, according to media reports River Clean-Up Started January 26, 2026 Duration of Cleaning Around 8 months Main Goal Reducing river pollution Social Media Shares cleaning videos and updates Environmental Initiative #CleanWithBittu Major Recognition Public appreciation and an invitation from The Ocean Cleanup Latest Update Restarted cleaning after garbage returned to the river in October 2026

Early Life and Education of Bittu Tabahi Surendra Singh Choudhary born in the town of Biaora, Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh. His career as a river cleaner, and his public display because of it, came about when he started his Bachelor of Science (BSc) studies. Prior to his popularity, he was only known throughout his local area. He observed that nearby water bodies were turning into landfills for plastic, bottles, clothes and other garbage. Rather than wait for someone else to solve the problem, he has acted on his own. One day he decided to clean a nearby water body and eventually he worked on the Ajnar River. Bittu's story proves that youth can make a positive impact in their community even if they aren't in an official leadership role. Source:insta/bittu_tabahi Why Did Bittu Tabahi Start Cleaning the Ajnar River?

The Ajnar River had become polluted because garbage and other waste were being dumped into and around it. The pollution of the environment had impacted the way the river looked, and the environment's cleanliness had been becoming a concern. Bittu wanted to take up the improvement of the water body. He felt there was a need for action to be taken to get rid of the built-up waste. He started his cleaning drive on the 26th of January 2026. He took plastic bags, bottles, clothes, weeds and other trash out of the river. He also posted the videos online to give people a glimpse of the state of the river and his efforts. At first he wasn't helped by high-tech equipment. He used predominately physical strength and simple tools. He also reportedly paid out about ₹30,000 out of his own pocket to clean the work, the report added.

The changes in the river-banks sparked a lot of discussion and attention to the river pollutions, public cleanliness etc. How Did Bittu Tabahi Clean the Ajnar River? Bittu followed a simple approach to cleaning the river. Identified the problem: He observed the garbage and waste accumulated in and around the river. Started cleaning: He began removing rubbish using his hands, gloves and basic tools. Removed different types of waste: His work included collecting plastic, bottles, discarded clothes, weeds and other rubbish. Shared his progress: He uploaded videos and photographs showing the river before and after the clean-up. Encouraged public awareness: His videos helped people understand the seriousness of pollution in local water bodies. Continued his efforts: Even after the river became dirty again, he returned to clean it.

His work required time, patience and physical effort. It also showed that cleaning a polluted river is difficult when waste continues to be dumped at the same place. How Did Bittu Tabahi Become Famous? Bittu gained popularity after he posted videos on YouTube of the condition of Ajnar River before and after cleaning it. His efforts to clean up the waste and improve the river's environment were admired. His video was posted on social networks, and many millions of viewers saw it. He was endorsed by several esteemed personalities, such as industrialist Anand Mahindra and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. His work also garnered world attention. The founder and CEO of environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup, Netherlands, Boyan Slat, invited him publicly to join The Ocean Cleanup. Bittu's work was further highlighted by this invitation. But it is not the same as confirmation that he has officially become a part of the organisation.