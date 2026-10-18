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IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Who Actually Gets the 30+ LPA Packages?

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 13:44 IST

This article brings a deep analysis on fees and final placements offered by IIM Bangalore and comparison between both on the basis of different streams and latest year placement reports. Candidates can check the detailed analysis with year on year growth and return on investment with top recruiters.

IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Who Actually Gets the 30+ LPA Packages?
IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Who Actually Gets the 30+ LPA Packages?

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore holds NIRF Ranking of #2 in management ranking 2025. Fees of IIM Bangalore is INR 26 Lakhs for 2 year Post Graduate Programme (PGP). The median package recorded for the latest batch was INR 34.75 LPA whereas median package for executive MBA was INR 36.50 LPA. For the batch 2024-26 total 665 offers were made with an average package of INR 35.35 LPA showing +1.35% growth from last year. 

The consulting sector showed 45% of offers out of all for placements followed by IT & Analytics with 14%. IIM Bangalore provides 1.36x of return on investment (ROI) on the basis of fees and average package. As per official placement summary some top recruiters include names such as Accenture Strategy with 94 final offers followed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) with 27 final offers. Candidates can find the details on overview, YoY Growth, ROI table and list of top recruiters below.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.

Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here

IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Overview 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore average package for the latest batch is INR 35.35 LPA with fees for 2 year program around INR 26 Lakhs. Candidates can check the detailed overview below. 

Parameter

Value

Institution Name

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)

NIRF Management Ranking

2nd Rank in India

Flagship Programs Included

PGP + PGPBA (2024–26 Batch)

Total Graduating Batch Size

605 Students

Students Opting Out

9 Students

Total Offers Made

665 Offers

Participating Recruiters

177 Companies

Pre-Placement Offers (Made / Accepted)

283 Made / 219 Accepted

Lateral Placement Offers (Made / Accepted)

96 Made / 88 Accepted

International / Overseas Offers

7 Offers

Overall Average CTC

INR 35.35 LPA

Overall Median CTC

INR 34.75 LPA

Executive MBA (EPGP) Average CTC

INR 37.10 LPA

Executive MBA (EPGP) Median CTC

INR 36.50 LPA

Total 2-Year Program Fee

INR 26.00 Lakhs

1st-Year Tuition ROI Multiple

1.36x

IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: YoY Growth

IIM Bangalore showed +1.35% growth from last year whereas for the batch 2023-25 the growth saw a dip of -1.22%. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Placement Batch / Year

Total Offers

Average Package (LPA)

Median Package (LPA)

YoY Growth % (Average CTC)

2024–2026

665 Offers

INR 35.35 LPA

INR 34.75 LPA

+1.35%

2023–2025

606 Offers

INR 34.88 LPA

INR 33.00 LPA

-1.22%

2022–2024

672 Offers

INR 35.31 LPA

INR 33.00 LPA

+0.03%

2021–2023

606 Offers

INR 35.30 LPA

INR 33.00 LPA

Baseline

IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: ROI 

Consulting sector took 45% of offers out of total followed by IT & Analytics with 14% and Finance & Banking 11%. Candidates can check the detailed ROI below.

Sector Stream

Offer Share %

Total 2-Year Program Fee

Overall Campus Average Package

1st-Year Tuition ROI Multiple

Consulting

45%

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

IT / Analytics / Product Management

14%

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

Finance / Banking / Investments

11%

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

E-Commerce / Telecom / Logistics

10%

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

Manufacturing / Construction / Energy

6%

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

FMCG / Retail

6%

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

Conglomerates

5%

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

Healthcare / Education

3%

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Top Recruiters 

Top recruiters include names such as BCG, Accenture Strategy, Bain&Company, American Express etc. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Company / Recruiting Partner

Final Offers Made

PPOs Made

Primary Hiring Sector

Key Job Profiles Offered

Accenture Strategy

94 Offers

59 Offers

Consulting

Strategy Consultant, Tech Strategy Lead

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

27 Offers

16 Offers

Consulting

Associate, Management Consultant

Bain & Company

23 Offers

12 Offers

Consulting

Strategy Consultant, Management Consultant

EY-Parthenon India

22 Offers

8 Offers

Consulting

Strategy & Transactions Consultant

American Express

15 Offers

Finance / Analytics

Risk & Analytics Manager, Financial Lead

Kearney

13 Offers

5 Offers

Consulting

Operations & Strategy Lead

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

11 Offers

4 Offers

IT / Tech Consulting

Enterprise Consultant, Business Analyst

Deloitte

10 Offers

Consulting

Advisory Lead, Tech Consultant

Fujitsu Consulting

10 Offers

IT / Analytics

Business Consultant, IT Strategist

Amazon

9 Offers

9 Offers

E-Commerce / Tech

Senior Product Manager, Operations Manager

McKinsey & Company

9 Offers

Consulting

Management Consultant

Essar / Lodha Group

8 Offers Each

Conglomerates / Infrastructure

General Management Trainee, Real Estate Strategy

Goldman Sachs

7 Offers

6 Offers

Finance / Banking

Investment Banking Associate, Financial Analyst

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 18, 2026, 13:44 IST
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