IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Who Actually Gets the 30+ LPA Packages?

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore holds NIRF Ranking of #2 in management ranking 2025. Fees of IIM Bangalore is INR 26 Lakhs for 2 year Post Graduate Programme (PGP). The median package recorded for the latest batch was INR 34.75 LPA whereas median package for executive MBA was INR 36.50 LPA. For the batch 2024-26 total 665 offers were made with an average package of INR 35.35 LPA showing +1.35% growth from last year.

The consulting sector showed 45% of offers out of all for placements followed by IT & Analytics with 14%. IIM Bangalore provides 1.36x of return on investment (ROI) on the basis of fees and average package. As per official placement summary some top recruiters include names such as Accenture Strategy with 94 final offers followed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) with 27 final offers. Candidates can find the details on overview, YoY Growth, ROI table and list of top recruiters below.