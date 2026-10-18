IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Who Actually Gets the 30+ LPA Packages?
This article brings a deep analysis on fees and final placements offered by IIM Bangalore and comparison between both on the basis of different streams and latest year placement reports. Candidates can check the detailed analysis with year on year growth and return on investment with top recruiters.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore holds NIRF Ranking of #2 in management ranking 2025. Fees of IIM Bangalore is INR 26 Lakhs for 2 year Post Graduate Programme (PGP). The median package recorded for the latest batch was INR 34.75 LPA whereas median package for executive MBA was INR 36.50 LPA. For the batch 2024-26 total 665 offers were made with an average package of INR 35.35 LPA showing +1.35% growth from last year.
The consulting sector showed 45% of offers out of all for placements followed by IT & Analytics with 14%. IIM Bangalore provides 1.36x of return on investment (ROI) on the basis of fees and average package. As per official placement summary some top recruiters include names such as Accenture Strategy with 94 final offers followed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) with 27 final offers. Candidates can find the details on overview, YoY Growth, ROI table and list of top recruiters below.
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Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here
IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Overview
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore average package for the latest batch is INR 35.35 LPA with fees for 2 year program around INR 26 Lakhs. Candidates can check the detailed overview below.
|
Parameter
|
Value
|
Institution Name
|
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)
|
NIRF Management Ranking
|
2nd Rank in India
|
Flagship Programs Included
|
PGP + PGPBA (2024–26 Batch)
|
Total Graduating Batch Size
|
605 Students
|
Students Opting Out
|
9 Students
|
Total Offers Made
|
665 Offers
|
Participating Recruiters
|
177 Companies
|
Pre-Placement Offers (Made / Accepted)
|
283 Made / 219 Accepted
|
Lateral Placement Offers (Made / Accepted)
|
96 Made / 88 Accepted
|
International / Overseas Offers
|
7 Offers
|
Overall Average CTC
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
Overall Median CTC
|
INR 34.75 LPA
|
Executive MBA (EPGP) Average CTC
|
INR 37.10 LPA
|
Executive MBA (EPGP) Median CTC
|
INR 36.50 LPA
|
Total 2-Year Program Fee
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
1st-Year Tuition ROI Multiple
|
1.36x
IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: YoY Growth
IIM Bangalore showed +1.35% growth from last year whereas for the batch 2023-25 the growth saw a dip of -1.22%. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Placement Batch / Year
|
Total Offers
|
Average Package (LPA)
|
Median Package (LPA)
|
YoY Growth % (Average CTC)
|
2024–2026
|
665 Offers
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
INR 34.75 LPA
|
+1.35%
|
2023–2025
|
606 Offers
|
INR 34.88 LPA
|
INR 33.00 LPA
|
-1.22%
|
2022–2024
|
672 Offers
|
INR 35.31 LPA
|
INR 33.00 LPA
|
+0.03%
|
2021–2023
|
606 Offers
|
INR 35.30 LPA
|
INR 33.00 LPA
|
Baseline
IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: ROI
Consulting sector took 45% of offers out of total followed by IT & Analytics with 14% and Finance & Banking 11%. Candidates can check the detailed ROI below.
|
Sector Stream
|
Offer Share %
|
Total 2-Year Program Fee
|
Overall Campus Average Package
|
1st-Year Tuition ROI Multiple
|
Consulting
|
45%
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
IT / Analytics / Product Management
|
14%
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
Finance / Banking / Investments
|
11%
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
E-Commerce / Telecom / Logistics
|
10%
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
Manufacturing / Construction / Energy
|
6%
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
FMCG / Retail
|
6%
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
Conglomerates
|
5%
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
Healthcare / Education
|
3%
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Top Recruiters
Top recruiters include names such as BCG, Accenture Strategy, Bain&Company, American Express etc. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Company / Recruiting Partner
|
Final Offers Made
|
PPOs Made
|
Primary Hiring Sector
|
Key Job Profiles Offered
|
Accenture Strategy
|
94 Offers
|
59 Offers
|
Consulting
|
Strategy Consultant, Tech Strategy Lead
|
Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
|
27 Offers
|
16 Offers
|
Consulting
|
Associate, Management Consultant
|
Bain & Company
|
23 Offers
|
12 Offers
|
Consulting
|
Strategy Consultant, Management Consultant
|
EY-Parthenon India
|
22 Offers
|
8 Offers
|
Consulting
|
Strategy & Transactions Consultant
|
American Express
|
15 Offers
|
—
|
Finance / Analytics
|
Risk & Analytics Manager, Financial Lead
|
Kearney
|
13 Offers
|
5 Offers
|
Consulting
|
Operations & Strategy Lead
|
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
|
11 Offers
|
4 Offers
|
IT / Tech Consulting
|
Enterprise Consultant, Business Analyst
|
Deloitte
|
10 Offers
|
—
|
Consulting
|
Advisory Lead, Tech Consultant
|
Fujitsu Consulting
|
10 Offers
|
—
|
IT / Analytics
|
Business Consultant, IT Strategist
|
Amazon
|
9 Offers
|
9 Offers
|
E-Commerce / Tech
|
Senior Product Manager, Operations Manager
|
McKinsey & Company
|
9 Offers
|
—
|
Consulting
|
Management Consultant
|
Essar / Lodha Group
|
8 Offers Each
|
—
|
Conglomerates / Infrastructure
|
General Management Trainee, Real Estate Strategy
|
Goldman Sachs
|
7 Offers
|
6 Offers
|
Finance / Banking
|
Investment Banking Associate, Financial Analyst
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