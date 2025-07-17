GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT General Stream Class 12th, Download Marksheet at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB HSC Supplementary Results 2025 for the General Stream. Students who have appeared for the GSEB HSC Supplementary exams can check the general stream results through the link available on the official website.
To check the GSEB HSC General stream results, students can visit the official website and login using the seat number and captcha. Candidates can download the online marksheets through the link available at gseb.org
GSEB Result 2025 HSC Supplementary General Stream - Click Here
How to Check HSC Supplementary Result at gseb.org
The Gujarat Board HSC General stream results are available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the online marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB
Step 2: Click on GSEB HSC supplementary result link
Step 3: Click on the general stream result link
Step 4: Login using the seat number and captcha
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference
GSEB 2025 HSC Supplementary Results - Details on Marksheet
Gujarat Board HSC General stream supplementary results have been announced on the official website. When downloading the online copy of the marksheets candidates are required to check the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll Number
- Name of Exam
- Stream
- Subjects appeared
- Marks socred
- Total Marks
- Qualifying status
