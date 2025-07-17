Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT General Stream Class 12th, Download Marksheet at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Supplementary Results for General stream is now available on the official website. Students can download their marksheets through the link on the official website gseb.org.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 17, 2025, 11:15 IST
GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 General Stram Out
GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB HSC Supplementary Results 2025 for the General Stream. Students who have appeared for the GSEB HSC Supplementary exams can check the general stream results through the link available on the official website. 

To check the GSEB HSC General stream results, students can visit the official website and login using the seat number and captcha. Candidates can download the online marksheets through the link available at gseb.org

GSEB Result 2025 HSC Supplementary General Stream - Click Here

How to Check HSC Supplementary Result at gseb.org

The Gujarat Board HSC General stream results are available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the online marksheets

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB

Step 2: Click on GSEB HSC supplementary result link

Step 3: Click on the general stream result link

Step 4: Login using the seat number and captcha

Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

GSEB 2025 HSC Supplementary Results - Details on Marksheet

Gujarat Board HSC General stream supplementary results have been announced on the official website. When downloading the online copy of the marksheets candidates are required to check the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll Number
  • Name of Exam
  • Stream
  • Subjects appeared
  • Marks socred
  • Total Marks
  • Qualifying status

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years.
... Read More

