Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results Soon at karresults.nic.in, Check Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will soon be releasing the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 will be able to check their results through the link on the official website.

Once announced the Karnataka SSLC EXam 3 result will be available on the official website karresults.nic.in. To check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page as soon as the results are announced online.

Karnataka Board conducted SSLC Exam 3 in the first week of July. The exam 2 results were announced on June 13, 2025.