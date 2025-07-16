Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results Soon at karresults.nic.in, Check Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Karnataka Board SSLC Exam 3 Results will be announced on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the exams can visit the official result portal of KSEAB to check the results.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 18, 2025, 10:06 IST
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2024
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will soon be releasing the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 will be able to check their results through the link on the official website. 

Once announced the Karnataka SSLC EXam 3 result will be available on the official website karresults.nic.in. To check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page as soon as the results are announced online. 

Karnataka Board conducted SSLC Exam 3 in the first week of July. The exam 2 results were announced on June 13, 2025. 

How to check Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 can check the results through the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Exam results

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Exam 3 result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the online marksheets for further reference

