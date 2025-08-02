10 Questions to Ask Before Admitting in Any University or College

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Choosing the appropriate university is a choice that defines not only your next few years but your whole career. Students and parents tend to dwell on the apparent — courses, fees, location — but there are more profound, significant questions that should be posed before making a decision. Following are 10 most significant questions that every student must ask himself/herself so that he/she chooses a university that offers the right mix of academic excellence, industry relevance, and all-around growth.

Meenu Solanki
Aug 2, 2025

Certain universities like Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University (SRMU), Lucknow, are redefining benchmarks in these areas and therefore are to be taken into account.

1. Is the university offering courses that match future industry requirements?

Select universities that offer specialized, industry-specific courses like AI & ML, Cyber Security, Business Analytics, Physiotherapy, and EV Technology. For instance, SRMU has partnered with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to develop programs that bridge the gap between theory and industry needs so that students learn skills applicable in the future.

2. What are the facilities and infrastructure available in the university for learning?

State-of-the-art labs, e-classrooms, innovation centers, and futuristic practical labs make a huge difference. SRMU has made significant investments in cutting-edge infrastructure — from AI and Cybersecurity labs to Allied Health Sciences simulation labs and demo farms for Agriculture — so that students get hands-on training right from the first day.

3. Are internships, live projects, and real-world exposure integrated into the curriculum?

In this competitive job market, book smarts are balanced by on-the-job experience. The association of SRMU with leading corporates such as L&T promises that students work on real-time projects, internships, and industrial exposures with firsthand contact with working conditions without being out of college. 

4. What is the placement record of the university and its industry network?

A strong placement network indicates the credibility of a university. SRMU's Corporate Resource Centre (CRC) engages heavily with Fortune 500 companies, MNCs, and emerging startups to organize placement opportunities such that students from different programmes are placed in high-profile companies with good packages.

5. Are there scholarships available for deserving and meritorious students?

Financial assistance in the form of scholarships is important for most students. SRMU understands this and offers liberal scholarship schemes on the basis of merit and entry test scores, thus enabling bright students with modest means to achieve their aspirations without the burden of costs.

6. How experienced and industry-linked is the faculty?

Learning from instructors who possess a blend of theoretical expertise and hands-on experience is a big plus point. SRMU has a team of faculty members consisting of renowned academicians, industry professionals, and researchers guiding students with a focus on practical learning and problem-solving techniques.

7. Does the university promote innovation, research, and entrepreneurship?

Students interested in innovation and startups need to select colleges that offer entrepreneurial activity and research project support. SRMU has incubation cells and research labs exclusively for use. At these places, students create live projects, collaborate on patents, and even get sponsored to begin their own startups.

8. How lively and encouraging is campus life?

The university ecosystem must enable growth — academic and personal. The Lucknow campus of SRMU has an atmosphere for its greenery-surrounded, student-convenient facilities, safe campus, and teamwork, innovation, and overall growth culture.

9. What kinds of student clubs, societies, and extracurricular activities are offered?

Participation in technical clubs, cultural clubs, sports, and social outreach activities increases leadership skills and team spirit. SRMU equips students with a multifaceted array of active clubs — ranging from coding and robotics to dramatics and fine arts — to allow students to grow beyond books and gain a three-dimensional personality.

10. Does the university promote participation in competitions, conferences, and leadership development programs?

Winning competitions, attending leadership summits, and being university representatives at the state and national levels is a profile-boost for a student. SRMU not just actively promotes and finances students to participate in hackathons, moot courts, business plan competitions, and leadership workshops but also organizes platforms to give them exposure on a national and international scale.

SRMU admissions are now available for students who have cleared CUET.

Meritorious students are invited to apply now and avail of SRMU's scholarship schemes that provide assistance with academic excellence and allow students to achieve their career aspirations without financial burden.


