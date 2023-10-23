Diwali Craft Activities for Kids: Diya Decoration, Rangoli Designs and more

Diwali Craft Ideas for Kids: On the grand occasion of Diwali, let’s learn about various craft activities for kids. In this article, you can find Diwali craft activities for kids to add to your Diwali 2023 celebrations. These easy, simple, and beautiful craft ideas will enhance your decoration for Diwali 2023.

Diwali Craft Activities for Kids: Here, comes the most awaited festival of all time, Diwali. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi to bring wealth, auspiciousness, and prosperity into their lives. Diwali is a great festival that is enjoyed by kids a lot. Children of all age groups indulge in various Diwali activities, right from cleaning their houses to organising grand puja celebrations. As we all know, Diwali is a festival of lights. Houses are adorned with beautiful and colorful fairy lights, candles, and diyas. But the celebration does not end here. It further extends to grand puja celebrations of the Hindu deities, bursting crackers, exchanging sweets and gifts with close ones, and huge gatherings.

In this article, we have presented to you a list of various Diwali craft activities for kids of all age groups. These activities are simple, easy, and full of fun and creativity. There’s no end to Diwali decorations and most of these activities are based on the motive of creating something useful while the process is fun and colorful. All the activities mentioned here are absolutely safe for kids and have been thought of, keeping in mind the capabilities and safety of kids. Have a look at these fun Diwali craft activities for kids and see how they can help your Diwali decorations.

List of Easy and Simple Diwali Craft Activities for Kids

Diya Decoration Activities - Diyas are an essential part of Diwali decorations. No household that celebrates Diwali forgets to light up diyas during the night. Since now decorative and DIY diyas are in trend, kids can indulge in diya decoration activities. Diyas can be bought from the market and decorated using colors, beads, and such decorative items.

Source: Pinterest

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

Rangoli Making- Again an important part of Diwali celebrations, rangoli are believed to bring auspiciousness and prosperity to the household and lives of people. They are not only used as an element of decoration, instead, they have some cultural values added to them. Rangoli colors are safe for children to use. Nowadays, eco-friendly colors are also readily available in the market. Kids can use these colors and draw various rangoli designs using multiple colors available in the market.

Source: Pinterest

Source: MagicBricks.com

Create paper lanterns- This is an interesting activity where paper lanterns can be easily made by using colorful paper and basic craft requirements such as gum and tape. It is easy, fun, and creative, and will add to your Diwali decorations as well. These paper lanterns can be kept at the entrance of your houses, balconies, or puja rooms to add some color and life to your decorations.

Source: YouTube

Decorate puja thali- In this activity, puja thali can be decorated by children using colors, decoration bands, beads, and other decorative items. A new plate can be taken and decorated by children using various items. The thali can then be used to perform puja celebrations. This will not only solve your hectic task of choosing a beautifully decorated puja thali but also give a chance for children to showcase their skills.

Source: Pinterest

Source: Pinterest

Source: YouTube

Diwali garlands - As we all know, Diwali is all about decorations and lighting. People leave no stone unturned in decorating their houses to the best of their abilities. Garlands are a significant part of festive celebrations in India and many other countries. These garlands are not necessary to be bought from the market, they can be instead created at home using artificial flowers and other materials like confetti and many more. People also hand a Diwali garland, known as Bandarwar at their main entrances. These can also be created by children using various decorative items.

Source: Youtube

Source: Pinterest

Candle Making- Nowadays, various moulds and items to make easy DIY candles are easily available in the market. Creating and decorating candles for Diwali is a fun and interesting activity for children. If they do not wish to create a candle, the candles or candle jars can be decorated using multiple decorative items.

Source: Pinterest

Source: Pinterest

No gas Sweet Making - In this activity, children along with their parents or any company, can indulge in no gas sweet-making activity. There will be no usage of the cooking process, instead, children will make those sweet items that require just the basic ingredients and no use of flame. How can we Indians forget to have sweets at festivals? In fact, the real question is how can we Indians forget to make sweets on festivals. The process becomes all the way more fun if children take part in it and enjoy making various sweet items for the festival. One such example is ‘Milkmaid Ladoo’, where grated coconut will be mixed with a sufficient amount of milkmaid to bind them together in a circular shape and top it with any dry fruit of your choice.

Source: Pinterest

Source: Pinterest