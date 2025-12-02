Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Grovel

The word of the day is Grovel. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Grovel

Grovel means to act in an overly humble, submissive, or embarrassed manner, often to gain someone’s favour. It can also mean to literally lie or move close to the ground, especially when showing fear or shame.

Grovel - Origin

The word grovel comes from the Old English word “grafian”, meaning “to dig” or “to scrape”. Over time, its meaning shifted to describe lowering oneself in humility or fear.