Word of the Day: Grovel

By Sneha Singh
Dec 2, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is grovel. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the grovel here.

Grovel
Grovel

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Grovel

The word of the day is Grovel. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Grovel

Grovel means to act in an overly humble, submissive, or embarrassed manner, often to gain someone’s favour. It can also mean to literally lie or move close to the ground, especially when showing fear or shame.

Grovel - Origin

The word grovel comes from the Old English word “grafian”, meaning “to dig” or “to scrape”. Over time, its meaning shifted to describe lowering oneself in humility or fear.

Grovel - Usage

He refused to grovel for approval and stood firm in his decision.

The employee had to grovel before the manager after making a major mistake.

Grovel – Synonyms

Beg, plead, crawl, fawn, humble oneself

Grovel - Antonyms

Stand tall, defy, resist, confront

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Grovel. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

