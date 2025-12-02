Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Grovel
The word of the day is Grovel. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Verb
Meaning of Grovel
Grovel means to act in an overly humble, submissive, or embarrassed manner, often to gain someone’s favour. It can also mean to literally lie or move close to the ground, especially when showing fear or shame.
Grovel - Origin
The word grovel comes from the Old English word “grafian”, meaning “to dig” or “to scrape”. Over time, its meaning shifted to describe lowering oneself in humility or fear.
Grovel - Usage
He refused to grovel for approval and stood firm in his decision.
The employee had to grovel before the manager after making a major mistake.
Grovel – Synonyms
Beg, plead, crawl, fawn, humble oneself
Grovel - Antonyms
Stand tall, defy, resist, confront
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Grovel. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
