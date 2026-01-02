HP TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

GATE Biotechnology Previous Years Cut off; Check BT Past Years Qualifying Marks Trends

By Sunil Sharma
Jan 2, 2026, 16:10 IST

GATE Biotechnology Previous Years Cut-off 2026: All prospective candidates of GATE BT 2026 must check the previous years cut-off to get an idea about the score they need to secure to qualify the exam. Check this space for the category-wise GATE BT previous year's cut-off.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get insight into GATE BT Previous Years Cut-off Marks here.
Get insight into GATE BT Previous Years Cut-off Marks here.

GATE BT Previous Year Cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITG) has released the notification for the GATE 2026 exam on its official website. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams in India for engineering graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies or secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs). All the aspirants are advised to check the GATE BT past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to secure to clear the exam.

The exam conducting authority releases the GATE exam cut-off after the announcement of results. The GATE BT previous year cut-off helps the aspirants to set a target score so that they can make a well-designed preparation strategy.

GATE Biotechnology Previous Year Cut-off

The GATE cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must obtain to qualify for further processes, such as admission into postgraduate programs or securing jobs in PSUs. Remember, scoring well above the cutoff not only ensures qualification but also improves your chances of getting into top institutes or securing a job with a reputed PSU. There are three primary types of cutoffs for GATE:

  1. Qualifying Cutoff: This is the minimum score required to be declared GATE qualified. This score is different for each paper and varies according to the category of the candidate (General, OBC, SC/ST, etc.).
  2. Admission Cutoff: Institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IIScs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) set their own cutoffs for GATE BT, which determine the eligibility for admission into their postgraduate programs.
  3. PSU Cutoff: Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores to shortlist candidates for jobs. Each PSU may have its own cutoff score based on the number of vacancies and the overall performance of candidates.

GATE BT Past Year Cut-off

The table provided below shows the GATE BT cutoff. Let’s look at the cutoff scores over the past five years for different categories:

Year

GATE BT Qualifying Marks

General

OBC-NCL/EWS

SC/ST/PWD

2025

28

25.2

18.6

2024

38.9

35

25.9

2023

31.6

28.4

21

2022

35.5

31.9

23.6

2021

30

27

20

2020

30.7

27.6

20.4

GATE BT Previous Year Cut-off Trend Analysis

To understand the trends in the GATE BT cutoff, let’s look at the graph provided below. Understanding these trends can help candidates get a sense of what to aim for during their preparation.

Screenshot 2026-01-02 160938

After analysing the trends, the following conclusions can be drawn:

  • The qualifying cutoff for the General category has ranged from around 30 to 39 over the past five years. This shows some fluctuation depending on the difficulty of the exam and other factors.
  • OBC-NCL cutoffs tend to be approximately 11% lower than the General category cutoffs.
  • SC/ST/PwD cutoffs are significantly lower, usually around 66% of the General category cutoffs.

Factors Determining GATE BT Cut-off

There are various factors responsible for determining the cut-off marks, some of which are as follows.

  • Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates appearing in the exam always affects the cut-off marks. The high number of candidates means high competition, which increases the cut-off marks.
  • Difficulty Level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam is also a crucial factor that decides the cut-off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will definitely come down.
  • Number of Seats Available: The number of vacancies is always inversely proportional to the cut-off mark. The lesser number of vacancies means a high cut-off and vice versa. 
  • Candidate’s performance: The overall performance of candidates also affects the cut-off marks. If a high number of candidates do well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News