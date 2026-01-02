Matter is something that is a part of our daily lives. Everything that we touch, see or smell is made up from matter. The NCERT mentions: “Everything in this universe is made up of material which scientists have named “matter”. The air we breathe, the food we eat, stones, clouds, stars, plants and animals, even a small drop of water or a particle of sand — every thing is matter.” That is why understanding about how matter behaves can help us make sense of common experiences like why ice melts, or why water boils. So, today we bring you a quiz that is based on the topic “Matter in Our Surroundings”. This quiz will definitely provide you with a simple explanation about the basic nature of matter along with how matter exists in different forms and how its particles behave under various conditions.

GK Questions with Answers on Black Holes

1. Which one of the following defines matter? A. Anything that is visible B. Anything that has space and mass C. Anything that has shape D. Anything that is soluble in water Correct Answer: B Explanation: According to NCERT, matter is something which occupies space and has mass. 2. Which of the following may be an example of matter? A. Light B. Sound C. Air D. Heat Correct Answer: C Explanation: Air occupies space and has weight, thus, it is matter in contrast to light and sound which are forms of energy. 3. Which state of matter exists in only one shape and volume? A. Solid B. Liquid C. Gas D. Plasma Correct Answer: A Explanation: Solids have closely packed particles, which are given a definite shape and volume. The NCERT mentions: “Solids have a tendency to maintain their shape when subjected to outside force. Solids may break under force but it is difficult to change their shape, so they are rigid.”

4. The particles of matter are in constant motion. This is proven through which process? A. Freezing B. Evaporation C. Diffusion D. Condensation Correct Answer: C Explanation: Diffusion reveals that the movement of particles is continuous and mixing of each other is spontaneous. 5. What state of matter should be very easily compressed? A. Solid B. Liquid C. Gas D. All of these Correct Answer: C Explanation: Gasses have lots of space between particles, and are therefore easy to compress. The NCERT mentions: "We have observed that gases are highly compressible as compared to solids and liquids." 6. Why are gases in the position to fill the entire container they are kept in? A. Because they have very strong forces of attraction. B. Because their particles operated very slowly

C. Because their particles are able to travel freely in all directions D. Because they have a fixed volume Correct Answer: C Explanation: Gas particles are free to move randomly so they get distributed to fill the container. 7. Which matter has the weakest forces of attraction between the particles? A. Solid B. Liquid C. Gas D. Ice Correct Answer: C Explanation: The particles of the gas have very weak forces of attraction that allow them to move freely. 8. On increasing temperature, what happens to particles of matter? A. Their motion increases B. They stop moving C. They slow down D. They disappear Correct Answer: A Explanation: Heating provides the particles with kinetic energy which causes them to move faster. 9. Which process causes liquid to change to gas at any temperature lower than the boiling point?