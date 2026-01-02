RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2025 Releasing (Jan 08) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details Here

RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on January 02, has released the admit card release date and other details for the Dy. Commandant Examination, 2025 (Home Guard Department). The written exam for the Dy. Commandant posts are scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 02:30 PM at different exam venues in the Ajmer district headquarters. Candidates appearing in the Assistant Professor exam can download their hall ticket from January 08, 2026 after using their login credentials at the official website of RPSC--https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026 Date

Admit cards for the Dy. Commandant Examination 2025 (Home Guard Department) will be uploaded on the Commission's website and the SSO Portal on January 8, 2026. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link after Jan 08, onwards. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket at the exam venue with other crucial documents including a valid Photo ID card. Entry to the examination center will be allowed only up to 60 minutes before the start of the exam in each session.