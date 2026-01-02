HP TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2025 Releasing (Jan 08) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Jan 2, 2026, 16:08 IST

RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026 release date has been announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the Dy. Commandant Examination, 2025 (Home Guard Department). The written exam will be held on January 11, 2026 and hall tickets will be available to download from January 08, 2026. Check all details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on January 02, has released the admit card release date and other details for the Dy. Commandant Examination, 2025 (Home Guard Department). The written exam for the Dy. Commandant posts are scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 02:30 PM at different exam venues in the Ajmer district headquarters. Candidates appearing in the Assistant Professor exam can download their hall ticket from  January 08, 2026 after using their login credentials at the official website of RPSC--https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026 Date

 Admit cards for the Dy. Commandant Examination 2025 (Home Guard Department) will be uploaded on the Commission's website and the SSO Portal on January 8, 2026. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link after Jan 08, onwards. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket at the exam venue with other crucial documents including a valid Photo ID card. Entry to the examination center will be allowed only up to 60 minutes before the start of the exam in each session.

rpsc-photo

 

RPSC Deputy Commandant Exam 2025 Important Points 

Candidates appearing in the Dy. Commandant Examination, 2025 (Home Guard Department) are advised to check and remember all the crucial latest updates regarding the exam given on the notification. The Dy. Commandant Examination, 2025 (Home Guard Department) will be  conducted on January 11, 2025. Below are the details of the examination-

Particulars  Details 
Exam Date  Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time 12:00 PM to 02:30 PM
Location:  Ajmer district headquarters

 

RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026?

Downloading of the hall ticket will be commenced from January 08, from the official website. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to download their admit card- 

  • Visit the official website of RPSC: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the “Admit Card” or “Candidate Information” section
  • Select the concerned exam i.e.“Deputy Commandant Exam 2026”
  • Now provide your login credentials including Application Number / Roll Number and Date of Birth
  • Click on the Submit button
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take printouts for future reference.

RPSC Admit Card 2026 Check Crucial Updates For Photo Identification

Candidates appearing in the exam must bring their original, latest colored Aadhar Card for identification at the venue. Candidates should note that if the photo on the Aadhar Card is old or unclear, they must bring another original photo ID with a clear, latest colored photograph, such as a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID. Candidates should ensure a latest, clear colored photo is affixed to their admit card at the exam venue for verification purposes.



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News