RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2025 Releasing (Jan 08) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details Here

RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on January 02, has released the admit card release date and other details for the Dy. Commandant Examination, 2025 (Home Guard Department). The written exam for the Dy. Commandant posts are scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 02:30 PM at different exam venues in the Ajmer district headquarters. Candidates appearing in the Assistant Professor exam can download their hall ticket from January 08, 2026 after using their login credentials at the official website of RPSC--https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026 Date
Admit cards for the Dy. Commandant Examination 2025 (Home Guard Department) will be uploaded on the Commission's website and the SSO Portal on January 8, 2026. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link after Jan 08, onwards. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket at the exam venue with other crucial documents including a valid Photo ID card. Entry to the examination center will be allowed only up to 60 minutes before the start of the exam in each session.
RPSC Deputy Commandant Exam 2025 Important Points
Candidates appearing in the Dy. Commandant Examination, 2025 (Home Guard Department) are advised to check and remember all the crucial latest updates regarding the exam given on the notification. The Dy. Commandant Examination, 2025 (Home Guard Department) will be conducted on January 11, 2025. Below are the details of the examination-
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Date
|Sunday, January 11, 2026
|Time
|12:00 PM to 02:30 PM
|Location:
|Ajmer district headquarters
RPSC Deputy Commandant Admit Card 2026?
Downloading of the hall ticket will be commenced from January 08, from the official website. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to download their admit card-
- Visit the official website of RPSC: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the “Admit Card” or “Candidate Information” section
- Select the concerned exam i.e.“Deputy Commandant Exam 2026”
- Now provide your login credentials including Application Number / Roll Number and Date of Birth
- Click on the Submit button
- Your admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and take printouts for future reference.
RPSC Admit Card 2026 Check Crucial Updates For Photo Identification
Candidates appearing in the exam must bring their original, latest colored Aadhar Card for identification at the venue. Candidates should note that if the photo on the Aadhar Card is old or unclear, they must bring another original photo ID with a clear, latest colored photograph, such as a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID. Candidates should ensure a latest, clear colored photo is affixed to their admit card at the exam venue for verification purposes.
