Did you know that some trees are capable of living through millennia? Trees, the silent warriors of the Earth, put in a tremendous amount of work every day to offer us fresh air and shelter from the sun. A world without trees would be unimaginable. Trees provide us with lumber to build our houses, fruits that delight our taste buds, and sources of shelter for the attractive birds. In the process of time, people have named trees in different ways. Some people refer to trees as 'The Lungs of the Earth', as they are the ones purifying the air. Others term trees as 'Nature's Skyscrapers' due to their unbelievable height. But among all the forests in the world, one specific tree stands out. Do you know which tree is known as the Miracle Tree? Here are two clues: The first one is that almost every part of the tree, like leaves, seeds, and bark, is edible or can be used as medicine. Secondly, it is not only alive in the desert, but it is also quite famous for rapidly growing in the driest soil. In this article, we'll take a look at the amazing secrets of this plant and discover why it is so important for our future.

Which Tree Is Known As The Miracle Tree? The Moringa oleifera is famously known as the Miracle Tree or Tree of Life. It is indigenous to Northern India's sub-Himalayan areas but now has considerable cultivation in tropical/subtropical countries, including the Philippines, Ethiopia, and Brazil. The Moringa tree grows quickly and thrives in low-moisture conditions. Under normal conditions, the life of a Moringa tree typically lasts 20-25 years, but certain varieties of the tree are periodically cultivated as an annual crop. Moringa trees are also important for their environmental benefits, as they absorb 80 kg - 117 kg of carbon dioxide every year, which contributes to reducing the effects of climate change. Additionally, every portion of Moringa trees can be consumed or used for medicinal or industrial purposes (e.g., impossible-to-ignore seeds). Moringa seeds can also filter impurities and bacteria from contaminated water, which is another reason Moringa is an important food source and medicinal herb.

10+ Lesser-known Facts about the Miracle Tree It contains 7 times more Vitamin C than oranges and 15 times more potassium than bananas.

Its crushed seeds act as a natural "flocculant", cleaning cloudy water for safe drinking.

Mauritanian warriors in ancient India drank Moringa leaf extract to gain energy and relieve pain.

It is one of the fastest-growing trees, capable of reaching 3 metres (10 feet) in just its first year.

Because it is nutrient-dense and grows quickly, it has been studied as a potential crop for long-term space missions.

It contains over 40 different types of antioxidants, helping the body fight diseases.

When fed to livestock, Moringa leaves can increase milk production in cows by up to 40%.

Its seeds produce "Ben Oil", which is clear, odourless, and highly resistant to becoming rancid.

It thrives in poor, sandy soils where most other food crops would wither and die.

It is one of the few plants that contains all nine essential amino acids required by the human body.

Its fragrant white flowers bloom year-round in tropical climates, making it a favourite for honeybees.