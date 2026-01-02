A Brain Teaser is a type of puzzle or problem that challenges your thinking, requiring creativity, logic and out-of-the-box thinking to solve these types of brain teasers. These puzzles come in various forms like word puzzles, maths puzzles, and logical reasoning types to enjoy for exercising the mind, improve focus, and sharpen problem-solving skills in a fun way. So, are you ready to test your IQ and sharp eyesight? Then, what are you waiting for? Try This: Can You Identify the two Identical Umbrellas in this Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds? Find the Correct Directional Arrow using your 140+ IQ with Hawk Eye Vision Source: brightside In the above image, you can see an image with four different directional arrows in the circle. But in all these arrows showing different directions. But, in these arrows, there is one pair of arrows that is slightly different from the other pair of arrows.

So, only the Top 140+ IQ with Hawk Eye Vision can find the Correct Directional Arrow. The challenge is to find the Correct Directional Arrow within 11 Seconds.

Solution: Among the four pairs of Arrow, which one is different from others pair? Look carefully at the image, look at the downside, the left pair; all the arrows are showing the same direction, but in the other pair, the arrows show different directions. Source: brightside