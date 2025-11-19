AP TET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 & 2 Marking Scheme, Paper Structure & Syllabus Breakdown

AP TET Exam Pattern: The AP TET exam 2025 is going to be held on 10 December 2025. The online application process is still ongoing and the candidates who are eligible can apply till 23 November 2025. Those who are planning to apply and those who have applied must gear up their preparation levels as the AP TET exam 2025 is approaching. The candidates must have a proper knowledge of the AP TET exam pattern to strategise their preparation on a master level.

The AP TET exam is conducted for Primary (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8) level. It consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II, which is also sub-categorised as Paper I-A (regular schools) and Paper I-B (for special education schools) and similarly for Paper II.

AP TET Exam Pattern 2025

The AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is divided into two main papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, depending on the teaching level: Paper 1 for primary (classes 1-5) and Paper 2 for upper primary (classes 6-8). Each paper is going to be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.