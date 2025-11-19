AP TET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 & 2 Marking Scheme, Paper Structure & Syllabus Breakdown

RRB NTPC Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 19, 2025, 15:19 IST

AP TET Exam Pattern: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) is conducted by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, to assess candidate’s eligibility for teaching in state schools. Knowing the AP TET exam pattern is essential to prepare effectively. This article covers the exam mode, structure, duration, marking scheme, and detailed pattern for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper I and II
AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper I and II

AP TET Exam Pattern: The AP TET exam 2025 is going to be held on 10 December 2025. The online application process is still ongoing and the candidates who are eligible can apply till 23 November 2025. Those who are planning to apply and those who have applied must gear up their preparation levels as the AP TET exam 2025 is approaching. The candidates must have a proper knowledge of the AP TET exam pattern to strategise their preparation on a master level.

The AP TET exam is conducted for Primary (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8) level. It consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II, which is also sub-categorised as Paper I-A (regular schools) and Paper I-B (for special education schools) and similarly for Paper II.

Apply Here for AP TET 2025

AP TET Exam Pattern 2025

The AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is divided into two main papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, depending on the teaching level: Paper 1 for primary (classes 1-5) and Paper 2 for upper primary (classes 6-8). Each paper is going to be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

AP TET 2025

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Mode

Online / CBT

Number of Papers

Two (Paper 1 & Paper 2)

Total Questions

150 per paper

Total Marks

150 per paper

Duration

2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes) per paper

Question Type

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

Marking Scheme

+1 for each correct answer; 0 for wrong/unattempted (no negative marking)

Download the AP TET Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2

AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper I

The AP TET Paper I is conducted for the candidates who want to teach at primary (Classes 1 to 5) level. Paper I is further sub-divided into Paper I (A) and Paper I (B). Both the papers are for primary level teaching, except one thing, Paper  I (A) is to teach at regular schools and Paper I (B) to teach at schools with special students. 

AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper I (A)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy, ICT Integration

30

30

Language I (choice of Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia)

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

30

TOTAL

150

150

AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper I (B)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy, ICT (Special Education)

30

30

Language I (choice of Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia)

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

30

TOTAL

150

150

AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper II

The AP TET conducts Paper II for teaching at Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8) level. Paper I (A) consists of four sections- Child Development and Pedagogy, ICT Integration; Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odia/Sanskrit);  Language II (English); Mathematics & Science or Social Studies or Language I. The only difference in Paper II (B) is the subject chosen is Category of Disability Specialisation and Pedagogy, the rest remaining the same. The Paper II is further divided into two parts:

  • Paper II (A): Regular school teacher

  • Paper II (B): Special education teacher

AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper II (A)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy, ICT Integration

30

30

Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia / Sanskrit)

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Mathematics & Science or

Social Studies

Language I (Telugu/English/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ 60 MCQs 60Marks Odia/Sanskrit)

60

60

TOTAL

150

150

AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper II (B)

In the special education variant, the structure is similar, but Part B includes specialization pedagogy + disability category.

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy, ICT (Special Education)

30

30

Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odia/Sanskrit)

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy

60

60 

TOTAL

150

150

AP TET Marking Scheme & Negative Marking

The candidates are required to have knowledge about the AP TET marking scheme so that they can attempt the questions carefully and with proper strategy.

  • Each correct answer fetch 1 mark.

  • There is no negative marking: wrong or unattempted questions carry 0 marks. 

  • Thus, the maximum possible score in each paper is 150 marks.

