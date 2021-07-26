CBSE Class 9 Rationalised Syllabus 2021-2022 Released on cbse.nic.in - Download Term Wise Curriculum Now!

CBSE Class 9 Revised/Rationalised Syllabus for the Academic Year 2021-2022 has been released on the official website of the board. Download the subject-wise syllabus for term 1 and term 2 from here in PDF.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the rationalised syllabus for Class 9th for the ongoing academic session 2021-2022. The board has divided the syllabus into two terms, i.e., 50% syllabus would be covered in Term 1 and the remaining 50% in Term 2. We are providing here the revised syllabus for all major subjects of CBSE Class 9th in a downloadable format.

CBSE Class 9th Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2:

We have also provided below the link to the old syllabus of Class 9th that was released on 31st March, 2021. By going through this combined syllabus you can understand the changes made in the new rationalised syllabus and know how the board has arranged various chapters/topics into two parts for Term 1 and Term 2.

Earlier the CBSE Board had announced the special scheme of assessment for board examination Classes 10th and 12th for the Session 2021-22. Under this scheme, the academic session is divided into 2 Terms with approximately 50% syllabus in each term and the Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. A similar pattern will be followed in the classes 9th and 11th for which the Board has already released the term-wise syllabus.

In addition to the syllabus for term end examinations, the board has also mentioned the guidelines for the conduct of Internal Assessment/Practical/Project Work. Internal assessment will be carried out as per the existing scheme across the year.

Main components of Internal Assessment include:

Three periodic tests Portfolio Student enrichment activities Speaking listening activities Practical/Project work

Students must check the revised syllabus of each subject thoroughly to have a clear knowledge of their course structure so that they can plan their studies and exam preparations in the right way.

Jagran Josh brings here the complete study material for CBSE Class 9th which includes all necessary resources for an effective study and prepare well for the term end examinations. With this study, you will get the latest NCERT books, solutions, chapter notes, important questions, chapter-wise MCQs and many other resources that will help you perform meritoriously in your exams. Check the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session (Absolutely Free)