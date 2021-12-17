CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022: Download Revised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF format. The subject-wise syllabus will help to make right preparations for the CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the rationalised term-wise syllabus for the current academic year in July, 2021. The syllabus was bifurcated for the two terms - 1 and 2. Now, when the term 1 is over, preparations are started to conduct the term 2 fairly well. The first most thing which needs to be considered while starting the term 2 studies is the revised CBSE Syllabus. We have provided here the CBSE Term 2 Syllabus of all subjects of class 9. This syllabus is very important to know the chapters and topics prescribed by the board for the second term exams.

Major things to mentioned in the CBE Class 9 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 include:

Names and weightage of units to be prepared in Term 2

Names of chapters and topics

Criteria of Internal Assessment

Outline of theory paper

Details of project and practical work

CBSE Class 9 Subject-wise Syllabus for Term 2 can be downloaded in PDF from the links provided below.

CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (Subject-wise PDF)

Syllabus of all other subjects will also be made available here very soon. In addition to the latest syllabus, we have provided below the links to download the latest NCERT Books of all major subjects of Class 9 and precise NCERT Solutions prepared by the subject experts. Read the NCERT Books and solutions to clear the concepts and prepare well for the CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022.

NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects (Latest Edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 All Subjects

