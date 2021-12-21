CBSE Class 9th Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

CBSE Class 9th Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 is helpful to know the course structure and course content of Home Science for second term. Download the revised syllabus in PDF from this article.

CBSE Class 9th Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF. It mentions the names of units and their weightage for Term 2 Exam. Scheme of practical examination is also explained very clearly in this revised syllabus. Follow this latest CBSE Syllabus to prepare well for your CBSE Class 9 Home Science Term 2 Exam and score high marks.

CBSE Class 9 Home Science (Code - 064) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

Course Structure: Theory & Practical

Theory: 35 Marks

Unit No. Units Marks No. of Pd. 5 Fiber and Fabric 14 36 6 Resource Management 14 36 7 Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies 07 18 Total 35 90

CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

Class 9th Home Science Course Content for Term 2

Unit V : Fibre and Fabric

a) Definition of Fiber and Yarn

b) Classification of fiber on the basis of origin and length

c) Characteristics of fibers : feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.

Unit VI : Resource Management

a) Resources : Definition and characteristics

b) Types of resources (Human : Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human : Money, materialistic goods and community resources)

c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.

d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable : Composting, Vermicomposting, biogas and bagass. Non Biodegradable : Inceneration, Land fills and recycle)

Unit VII : Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies

a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home

b) Need of safety at home

c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning

d) First Aid : Concept and Importance

Practicals

TERM II

1. Collection and Identification of fibre: physical and burning tests.

2. Create a slogan/poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.

3. Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shock .

Scheme for Practical Examination Class 9 Home Science

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects (Latest Edition)