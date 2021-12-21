CBSE Class 9th Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 19:03 IST
CBSE Class 9 Home Science (Code - 064) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

Course Structure: Theory & Practical

Theory: 35 Marks

Unit No.

Units

Marks

No. of Pd.

5

Fiber and Fabric

14

36

6

Resource Management

14

36

7

Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies

07

18

 

Total

35

90

Class 9th Home Science Course Content for Term 2

Unit V : Fibre and Fabric

a) Definition of Fiber and Yarn

b) Classification of fiber on the basis of origin and length

c) Characteristics of fibers : feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.

Unit VI : Resource Management

a) Resources : Definition and characteristics

b) Types of resources (Human : Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human : Money, materialistic goods and community resources)

c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.

d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable : Composting, Vermicomposting, biogas and bagass. Non Biodegradable : Inceneration, Land fills and recycle)

Unit VII : Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies

a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home

b) Need of safety at home

c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning

d) First Aid : Concept and Importance

Practicals

TERM II

1. Collection and Identification of fibre: physical and burning tests.

2. Create a slogan/poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.

3. Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shock .

Scheme for Practical Examination Class 9 Home Science

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

