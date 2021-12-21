CBSE Class 9th Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

CBSE Class 9th Home Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF. It mentions the names of units and their weightage for Term 2 Exam. Scheme of practical examination is also explained very clearly in this revised syllabus. Follow this latest CBSE Syllabus to prepare well for your CBSE Class 9 Home Science Term 2 Exam and score high marks.
CBSE Class 9 Home Science (Code - 064) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2
Course Structure: Theory & Practical
Theory: 35 Marks
|
Unit No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
No. of Pd.
|
5
|
Fiber and Fabric
|
14
|
36
|
6
|
Resource Management
|
14
|
36
|
7
|
Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies
|
07
|
18
|
|
Total
|
35
|
90
Class 9th Home Science Course Content for Term 2
Unit V : Fibre and Fabric
a) Definition of Fiber and Yarn
b) Classification of fiber on the basis of origin and length
c) Characteristics of fibers : feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.
Unit VI : Resource Management
a) Resources : Definition and characteristics
b) Types of resources (Human : Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human : Money, materialistic goods and community resources)
c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.
d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable : Composting, Vermicomposting, biogas and bagass. Non Biodegradable : Inceneration, Land fills and recycle)
Unit VII : Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies
a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home
b) Need of safety at home
c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning
d) First Aid : Concept and Importance
Practicals
TERM II
1. Collection and Identification of fibre: physical and burning tests.
2. Create a slogan/poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.
3. Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shock .
Scheme for Practical Examination Class 9 Home Science
This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:
