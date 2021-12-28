CBSE Term 2 Syllabus for Class 9th Elements of Business 2021-22 (PDF)

Download the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9th Elements of Business for Term 2 Exam 2022. Read the full syllabus to know the course content and then start early preparations for the final exams.

CBSE Class 9th Elements of Business Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 is available here. This is the revised syllabus that was released by the board for the term-wise assessment scheme introduced in CBSE Class 9. Students must go through the full syllabus to understand the course structure of Elements of Business for term 2 and know the details of the theory paper and practical work for CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022. The CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Term 2 Syllabus can be downloaded from the direct link provided at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business (Code - 154) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

Subjective Question Paper

Theory - 35 Marks

Duration - 2 Hours

Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.

UNIT MARKS IIII Steps Involved in Establishing Business 20 IV Fundamental Areas of Business 15 Total 35 Project Work ( PART-2) 15

UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization

(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features

(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types

UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Meaning

(b) Marketing – Meaning

(c) Human Resources – Meaning

Project Work:

There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).

Guidelines for Practical:

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

Particulars Marks Prepare a chart/Project on any one topic from syllabus 10 Viva-Voce 5

This syllabus can be downloaded from the following direct link:

