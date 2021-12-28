CBSE Term 2 Syllabus for Class 9th Elements of Business 2021-22 (PDF)
Download the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9th Elements of Business for Term 2 Exam 2022. Read the full syllabus to know the course content and then start early preparations for the final exams.
Gurmeet Kaur
Created On: Dec 28, 2021 19:10 IST
CBSE Class 9th Elements of Business Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22
CBSE Class 9th Elements of Business Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 is available here. This is the revised syllabus that was released by the board for the term-wise assessment scheme introduced in CBSE Class 9. Students must go through the full syllabus to understand the course structure of Elements of Business for term 2 and know the details of the theory paper and practical work for CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022. The CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Term 2 Syllabus can be downloaded from the direct link provided at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business (Code - 154) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2
Subjective Question Paper
Theory - 35 Marks
Duration - 2 Hours
Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.
java.lang.RuntimeException: Failed to execute rules and externals
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.component.Component.executeExternal(Component.java:455)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimeComponent.buildComponentTransformData(RuntimeComponent.java:269)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimeComponent.transform(RuntimeComponent.java:367)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimeComponent.transform(RuntimeComponent.java:338)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.page.PageTokenVariableComponent.transformComponent(PageTokenVariableComponent.java:315)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.page.PageTokenVariableComponent.renderAndCache(PageTokenVariableComponent.java:147)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.page.PageTokenVariableComponent.preRender(PageTokenVariableComponent.java:102)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.page.PageTokenContainer.preRender(PageTokenContainer.java:260)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimePage.transformAndOutput(RuntimePage.java:429)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimePage.transformAndOutput(RuntimePage.java:410)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.rendering.RenderingManager.doOutputPage(RenderingManager.java:1249)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.rendering.RenderingManager.renderPageGoal(RenderingManager.java:340)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.rendering.RenderingManager.render(RenderingManager.java:248)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.filter.LiveSiteFilter.doFilter(LiveSiteFilter.java:129)
at org.springframework.web.filter.DelegatingFilterProxy.invokeDelegate(DelegatingFilterProxy.java:236)
at org.springframework.web.filter.DelegatingFilterProxy.doFilter(DelegatingFilterProxy.java:167)
at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193)
at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166)
at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.invoke(ApplicationDispatcher.java:712)
at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.processRequest(ApplicationDispatcher.java:459)
at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.doForward(ApplicationDispatcher.java:384)
at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.forward(ApplicationDispatcher.java:312)
at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.NormalRewrittenUrl.doRewrite(NormalRewrittenUrl.java:213)
at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.RuleChain.handleRewrite(RuleChain.java:171)
at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.RuleChain.doRules(RuleChain.java:145)
at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.UrlRewriter.processRequest(UrlRewriter.java:92)
at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.UrlRewriteFilter.doFilter(UrlRewriteFilter.java:394)
at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193)
at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166)
at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardWrapperValve.invoke(StandardWrapperValve.java:199)
at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardContextValve.invoke(StandardContextValve.java:96)
at org.apache.catalina.authenticator.AuthenticatorBase.invoke(AuthenticatorBase.java:494)
at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardHostValve.invoke(StandardHostValve.java:137)
at org.apache.catalina.valves.ErrorReportValve.invoke(ErrorReportValve.java:92)
at org.apache.catalina.valves.AbstractAccessLogValve.invoke(AbstractAccessLogValve.java:651)
at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardEngineValve.invoke(StandardEngineValve.java:87)
at org.apache.catalina.connector.CoyoteAdapter.service(CoyoteAdapter.java:343)
at org.apache.coyote.http11.Http11Processor.service(Http11Processor.java:407)
at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProcessorLight.process(AbstractProcessorLight.java:66)
at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProtocol$ConnectionHandler.process(AbstractProtocol.java:754)
at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.NioEndpoint$SocketProcessor.doRun(NioEndpoint.java:1376)
at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.SocketProcessorBase.run(SocketProcessorBase.java:49)
at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor.runWorker(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:1142)
at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:617)
at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.TaskThread$WrappingRunnable.run(TaskThread.java:61)
at java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:748)
Caused by: java.lang.RuntimeException: Execution exception in com.interwoven.livesite.external.ExternalCall@56e03954[object=com.mmi.education.sarkarinaukri.SarkariNaukriSummary,method=public org.dom4j.Document getNaukriSummary(com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.RequestContext,),scope=local,parameters={},prefixCalls=[]]
at com.interwoven.livesite.common.pojo.PojoMethodCall.execute(PojoMethodCall.java:460)
at com.interwoven.livesite.external.ExternalCall.execute(ExternalCall.java:142)
at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.component.Component.executeExternal(Component.java:426)
... 45 more
Caused by: java.lang.RuntimeException: Could not invoke method: getNaukriSummary, reason: null
at com.interwoven.livesite.common.util.ClassUtils.executeMethod(ClassUtils.java:113)
at com.interwoven.livesite.common.pojo.PojoMethodCall.executeMethod(PojoMethodCall.java:401)
at com.interwoven.livesite.common.pojo.PojoMethodCall.execute(PojoMethodCall.java:455)
... 47 more
Caused by: java.lang.reflect.InvocationTargetException
at sun.reflect.GeneratedMethodAccessor84.invoke(Unknown Source)
at sun.reflect.DelegatingMethodAccessorImpl.invoke(DelegatingMethodAccessorImpl.java:43)
at java.lang.reflect.Method.invoke(Method.java:498)
at com.interwoven.livesite.common.util.ClassUtils.executeMethod(ClassUtils.java:105)
... 49 more
Caused by: java.lang.NullPointerException
at com.mmi.education.sarkarinaukri.SarkariNaukriSummary.getNaukriSummary(Unknown Source)
... 53 more
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
OK