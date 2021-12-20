CBSE Class 9th Social Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th Social Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 is available here in PDF. Check the course structure and course content of Social Science for Term 2. This new syllabus will be followed in the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science (Code - 087) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

Course Structure Class 9th Term 2 (2021-22)

Course Content Class 9th Term 2 (2021-22)

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – I

Themes Learning Objectives Section 1: Events and Processes: (Theme two and three) In each of these two themes in this unit students would get familiarized with distinct ideologies, extracts of speeches, political declarations, as well as the politics of caricatures, posters and engravings. Students would learn how to interpret these kinds of historical evidences II. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution • The Age of Social Change • The Russian Revolution • The February Revolution in Petrograd • What Changed after October? • The Global Influence of the Russian Revolution and the USSR • Explore the history of socialism through the study of Russian Revolution. • Familiarize with the different types of ideas that inspired the revolution. III. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler • Birth of the Weimar Republic • Hitler’s Rise to Power • The Nazi Worldview • Youth in Nazi Germany • Ordinary People and the Crimes Against Humanity • Discuss the critical significance of Nazism in shaping the politics of modern world. • Get familiarized with the speeches and writings of Nazi Leaders.

Unit 2: Contemporary India – I

Themes Learning Objectives 3. Drainage • Major rivers and tributaries • Lakes • Role of rivers in the economy • Pollution of rivers Note: Only Map Items as given in the Map List from this chapter to be evaluated in Examination. • Identify the river systems of the country and explain the role of rivers in the human society. 4. Climate • Concept • Climatic Controls • Factors influencing India’s climate • The Indian Monsoon • Distribution of Rainfall • Monsoon as a unifying bond • Identify various factors influencing the climate and explain the climatic variation of our country and its impact on the life of people. • Explain the importance and unifying role of monsoons. 5. Natural Vegetation and Wild Life • Factors affecting Vegetation • Vegetation types • Wild Life Conservation • Explain the nature of diverse flora and fauna as well as their distribution. • Develop concern about the need to protect the biodiversity of our country.

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – I

Themes Learning Objectives 3. Electoral Politics • Why Elections? • What is our System of Elections? • What makes elections in India democratic? • Understand representative democracy via competitive party politics. • Familiarize with Indian electoral system. • Reason out for the adoption of present Indian Electoral System. • Develop an appreciation of citizen’s increased participation in electoral politics. • Recognize the significance of the Election Commission. 4. Working of Institutions • How is the major policy decision taken? • Parliament • Political Executive • Judiciary • Get an overview of central governmental structures. • Identify the role of Parliament and its procedures. • Distinguish between political and permanent executive authorities and functions. • Understand the parliamentary system of executive’s accountability to the legislature. • Understand the working of Indian Judiciary.

Unit 4: Economics

Themes Learning Objectives 3. Poverty as a Challenge • Two typical cases of poverty • Poverty as seen by Social Scientists • Poverty Estimates • Vulnerable Groups • Interstate disparities • Global Poverty Scenario • Causes of Poverty • Anti-poverty measures • The Challenges Ahead • Understand poverty as a challenge. • Identify vulnerable group and interstate disparities. • Appreciate the initiatives of the government to alleviate poverty.

List of Map Items Class 9 Term 2 (2021-22)

SUBJECT - HISTORY

Chapter-2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

Outline Political Map of World (For locating and labeling / Identification)

Major countries of First World War

(Central Powers and Allied Powers)

Central Powers - Germany, Austria-Hungary, Turkey (Ottoman Empire)

Allied Powers - France, England, Russia, U.S.A.

Chapter-3: Nazism and Rise of Hitler

Outline Political Map of World (For locating and labeling / Identification)

Major countries of Second World War

Axis Powers – Germany, Italy, Japan

Allied Powers – UK, France, Former USSR, USA

Territories under German expansion (Nazi Power) Austria, Poland, Czechoslovakia (only Slovakia shown in the map), Denmark, Lithuania, France, Belgium

SUBJECT – GEOGRAPHY

(Outline Political Map of India)

Chapter -3: Drainage

Rivers: (Identification only)

o The Himalayan River Systems-The Indus, The Ganges, and The Satluj

o The Peninsular rivers-The Narmada, The Tapi, The Kaveri, The Krishna, The Godavari, The Mahanadi

Lakes: Wular, Pulicat, Sambhar, Chilika

Chapter - 4: Climate

Areas receiving rainfall less than 20 cm and over 400 cm (Identification only)

Chapter - 5: Natural Vegetation and Wild Life

Vegetation Type: Tropical Evergreen Forest, Tropical Deciduous Forest, Thorn Forest, Montane Forests and Mangrove- For identification only

National Parks: Corbett, Kaziranga, Ranthambor, Shivpuri, Kanha, Simlipal & Manas

Bird Sanctuaries: Bharatpur and Ranganthitto

Wild Life Sanctuaries: Sariska, Mudumalai, Rajaji, Dachigam (Location and Labelling)

Internal Assessment

Project Work

1. Every student has to compulsorily undertake one project on Disaster Management.

2. Objectives: The main objectives of giving project work on Disaster Management to the students are to:

a. create awareness in them about different disasters, their consequences and management

b. prepare them in advance to face such situations

c. ensure their participation in disaster mitigation plans

d. enable them to create awareness and preparedness among the community.

3. The project work should also help in enhancing the Life Skills of the students.

4. If possible, different forms of art may be integrated in the project work.

5. In order to realize the expected objectives completely, it would be required of the Principals / Teachers to muster support from various local authorities and organizations like the Disaster Management Authorities, Relief, Rehabilitation and the Disaster Management Departments of the States, Office of the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioners, Fire Service, Police, Civil Defense etc. in the area where the schools are located.

6. The distribution of marks over different aspects relating to Project Work is as follows:

7. The project carried out by the students should subsequently be shared among themselves through interactive sessions such as exhibitions, panel discussions, etc.

8. All documents pertaining to assessment under this activity should be meticulously maintained by the schools.

9. A Summary Report should be prepared highlighting:

a. objectives realized through individual work and group interactions

b. calendar of activities

c. innovative ideas generated in the process (like comic strips, drawings, illustrations, script play etc.);

d. list of questions asked in viva voce.

10. It is to be noted here by all the teachers and students that the projects and models prepared should be made from eco-friendly products without incurring too much expenditure.

11. The Project Report should be handwritten by the students themselves.

12. The record of the project work (internal assessment) should be kept for a period of three months for verification, if any.

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

1.India and the Contemporary World - I (History) - Published by NCERT

2.Contemporary India - I (Geography) - Published by NCERT

3.Democratic Politics - I Published by NCERT

4.Economics - Published by NCERT

5.Together, Towards a Safer India - Part II, a textbook on Disaster Management for Class IX Published by CBSE

6.Learning Outcomes at the Secondary Stage – Published by NCERT

Note: Please procure latest reprinted edition of prescribed NCERT textbooks

