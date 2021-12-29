CBSE Class 9 Painting Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th Painting Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 is available here in PDF. Download the latest syllabus and starts preparations for the CBSE Class 9 Painting Term 2 Exam according to the course content mentioned in the syllabus.

Download CBSE Class 9th Painting Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2 in PDF format. This revised syllabus includes the course structure and course content for Class 9 Painting subjects for term 2. All those students who have Painting as one of their subjects in Class 9 must check this latest syllabus thoroughly to know the chapters and topics along with the examination pattern prescribed for CBSE Class 9 Painting Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 9 Painting (Code - 049) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

Theory Paper - Total Marks: 15 Marks

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art (7 Marks)

Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:

a) Paintings :

(i) Ulizard’s Dance (Bhimbethaka)

b) Sculptures

(i) Yaksha – Yakshi at R.B.I. New Delhi (done by Ramkinker Vaij)

c) Architecture

(i) Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha)

Unit-IV (8 Marks)

Indian Folk Art – Paintings, Floor decoration, Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana

CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

Practical and Internal Assessment - 35 Marks

Still Life 25 Marks (a) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects 5 Marks (b) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 5 Marks (c) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 5 Marks (d) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 Marks Internal Assessment 10 Marks (i) Periodic Tests 5 Marks (ii) Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 5 best work of sketches, still life And painting compositions done during the year. 5 Marks

