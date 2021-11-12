CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-22 for the two terms, 1 and 2 can be downloaded from here in PDF. This Revised CBSE Syllabus mentions the term-wise course structure and assessment scheme for the current academic session.

CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Sanskrit is available here for download in PDF. This is the revised syllabus that was released for the term-wise assessment scheme. The CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 explains the course structure for Term 1 and Term 2 in a very clear manner. It mentions the section-wise weightage and names of chapters and topics for each term. Students must know their revised syllabus thoroughly to know the course content to be prepared for the CBSE Class 9 Term 1 and Term 2 Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit (122) Course Structure 2021-22:

Session 2021-22 exam will be held in 2 phases.

→ Term 1: MCQ-based examination (40 marks) + Internal Assessment (10 marks)

→ Term 2: Subjective type examination (40 marks) + Internal Assessment (10 marks)

Duration of exam:

→ Term 1: 1 hour 30 minutes

→ Term 2: 2 hours

Download the complete CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Paper in each term will be based on the revised syllabus. CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Term 1 Exam will be of MCQ type while the Term 2 will of Objective type. Since, in each term, only 50% of the syllabus will be covered, so students would have to prepare only half of the syllabus for their term-end exams. This will definitely lessen their exam burden and help them score high marks.

