CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for New Academic Session 2021-2022 Released: Download subject-wise curriculum in PDF

CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 for the new academic session 2021-2022 has been released. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus on its official website cbse.nic.in. This new syllabus will be applicable for the new academic session starting from April 2021. Students of Class 9 must be aware that the board has not made any reductions in the new CBSE Class 9 Syllabus. The old revised syllabus will not be applicable for the current academic session. Now, all the periodic assessments and the annual examinations for CBSE Class 9 will be based on the full syllabus that has been released by the board on 31st March, 2021.

We have provided below the links to access the latest subject-wise syllabus for CBSE Class 9. Students must download the syllabus and analyse the same to understand the course structure and assessment scheme for the new academic year.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021-2022 of Mainstream Subjects:

Subject Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course-A Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course-B Syllabus 2021 Download

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021-22 of other Languages and Elective subjects:

Subject Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Punjabi Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Urdu Course-A Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Urdu Course-B Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2021 Download

With the beginning of the new academic session, students are posed to new challenges and difficulties. CBSE syllabus works as an instructive tool to help students overcome these challenges. It is designed in a way to give students a clear pathway to complete their course curriculum easily and efficiently.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus mentions:

→ Chapters and list of topics to be assessed in the specific academic year.

→ Weightage assigned to the units for the annual examination.

→ Details of practical/project work.

→ Details of components of internal assessment.

→ Design of question paper for the annual exam.

Students should thoroughly analyse the various contents of the syllabus to plan their studies properly and achieve high scores in their CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2021-22.

