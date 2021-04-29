CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF format. Students must check this syllabus at the beginning of the academic session to know the course structure and examination scheme. Thus, they can plan their studies accordingly and prepare for their year end exams.

Check CBSE Class 9 Course Structure 2021-2022: Theory & Practical

Theory: 70 Marks

Time: 3 Hrs.

Practical: 30 Marks





Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

Unit I : Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends (5 Periods)

a) Concept of Home science

b) Fields of Home Science

c) Relevance of study of Home Science and career options

d) Recent trends

Unit II : Human Growth & Development – I (25 Periods)

a) Concept of growth and development

b) Principles of growth and development

c) Factors affecting growth and development (environmental and heredity)

d) Age specific milestones (Birth to 3 years)-Physical, motor, social, emotional, cognitive and language

Unit III : Family and Values (20 Periods)

a) Concept and types of family

b) Role of family in Holistic development of an individual (Physical, Social, Psychological and spiritual)

c) Ethical and value based society (need for happy family, respect and care for each member of family, Dignity of labour, work distribution within the family)

d) Importance of Girl Child.

e) Influence of various factors on a family: Globalisation, urbanisation, migration, technology and media.

Unit IV : Food, Nutrition and Health (45 Periods)

a) Definition of food, nutrition, nutrient, Health and nutritional status.

b) Food and its functions (Physiological, social and psychological)

c) Nutrients : sources and functions

d) Relationship of food, health and diseases

e) Malnutrition : concepts and components (over nutrition and under nutrition)

f) Concept of Balanced Diet

g) Methods of cooking and processing

→ Cooking methods: Dry methods, moist methods, combination methods

→ Processing methods: Germination, Fermentation, Mutual supplementation / Combination

→ Conservation of nutrients while cooking and processing

Unit V : Fibre and Fabric 34 Pd

a) Definition of Fiber and Yarn

b) Classification of fiber on the basis of origin and length

c) Characteristics of fibers: feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.

d) Methods of construction of fabric – brief description of weaving, knitting and felting.

e) Selection of fabric: Factors affecting selection of fabric (age, purpose, occupation, fashion, figure, climate, comfort and cost).

Unit VI : Resource Management (34 Periods)

a) Resources: Definition and characteristics

b) Types of resources (Human: Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human : Money, materialistic goods and community resources)

c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.

d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable: Composting, Vermicomposting, biogas and bagass. Non Biodegradable: Inceneration, Land fills and recycle)

Unit VII : Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies (17 Periods)

a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home

b) Need of safety at home

c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning

d) First Aid: Concept and Importance

Practicals - 30 Marks (40 Periods)

1) Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years

2) Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years.

3) Role of family members: collage / chart etc.

4) Design educational games specific to functions / sources of nutrients.

5) Weights and measures: Equivalents / conversions of Ounce, gram, cup, teaspoon, tablespoon, how to use a kitchen weighing scale.

6) Identification of fruits, vegetables, spices, oils, sugars, cereals, and lentils

7) Food processing method demonstration: Germination and Fermentation.

8) Collection and Identification of fibre: physical and burning tests.

9) Create a slogan/poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.

10) Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shocks (group activity)

SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION

M.M-30

CLASS IX

HOME SCIENCE

I. LAB ACTIVITY

a) Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years (3 marks)

OR

Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years.

b) Prepare and Present a dish using germination OR fermentation (With fire/without fire) (7 Marks)

c) Identification of fibre using physical and burning tests. (3 Marks)

II. First Aid Kit (5 Marks)

III. File Work (10Marks)

IV. Viva (2 Marks)

This full syllabus can be saved as PDF from the link given below:

Important - CBSE Class 9 Best Complete Study Material for 2021-2022