CBSE Class 9 Hindi (Course B) Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF
Check the CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus for the new academic session 2021-2022. In this new syllabus, the board has eliminated a few chapters. Download the syllabus to check the new course structure and examination scheme.
CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Hindi Course-B for the new academic session 2021-2022 is available here. The major change in this new syllabus is that the board has removed a few chapters from both the textbooks - Sparsh (Part I) and Sanchayan (Part I). Therefore, students must check the CBSE Cass 9 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-2022 very carefully to know the new course structure and contents to be prepared in the current academic session.
Question Paper Design for CBSE Class 9 Hindi (Course B) Exam 2021-22:
Check below the names of the chapters removed from Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-22:
The full syllabus can be downloaded from the following link to know the details of course structure and examination pattern:
The CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus includes some very important details that can be used to prepare a perfect plan to prepare for the Class 9 Hindi B Exam2021-2022. Major things to be noticed in Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-22 are:
→ Design of question paper for annual exam 2021
→ Type and weightage of questions for the paper
→ Course content to be prepared for the annual exam
→ Names of chapters that have been removed from the syllabus
→ Names of the textbooks prescribed by CBSE for Class 9 Hindi B
Knowing all the essential details of the syllabus will definitely help class 9 students study their subject in an organised manner thereby helping them grab high scores in their Hindi exam.
