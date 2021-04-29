CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2021-2022: Download New Curriculum in PDF

CBSE has released the new syllabus for Class 9 Hindi A for the current academic session 2021-2022. We are providing here the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2021-2022 for download in PDF format. The board has removed a few chapters from the syllabus. All the periodic tests and the year end exam for Class 9 Hindi A will be conducted according to this new syllabus. Therefore, students must analyse this full syllabus and make their exam preparations according to the same. Check below the full syllabus to know the complete course structure and important instructions for improving your learning skills.

CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course A Question Paper Design:

Also Check - CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

Chapters removed from CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2021-2022 are:

Download the full syllabus in PDF from the link given below:

Main points to be noted in CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course A Syllabus 2021-2022are:

Question paper design including format and weightage of different questions

Content prescribed under each question

Section-wise weighatage

Names of chapters removed from the syllabus

Book prescribed by the CBSE board

Instructions for the internal assessment

Knowing your syllabus is quite essential to clearly know your course content. It helps you cover your course effectively and gives you a chance to review your performance in the form of various activities and assignments. So, go through the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus to learn the language efficiently and score good marks in your Hindi exam.

Also Check - NCERT Books for Class 9 Hindi (Latest Edition for 2021-2022)

Important* CBSE Class 9 Complete Study Package for New Academic Session 2021-2022