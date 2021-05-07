CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022

The CBSE syllabus for Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) subject is available here. NCC is one of the popular subjects among class 9 students. Students must analyse the new syllabus to clearly know the course structure for the NCC subjects for the academic session 2021-2022. The CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2021-2022 can also be downloaded in PDF format from the link provided at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 9 NCC Course Structure 2021-2022 (Code 076):

Common Subjects

Unit-1 : The NCC

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC

→ Aims and Objectives of NCC

→ Organization and Training and NCC Song

→ Incentives of Joining NCC

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India

→ Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India

→ National Integration: Importance and Necessity

→ Problems/ Challenges of National Integration

→ Images/ Slogans for National Integration

Unit-3 : Civil Affairs

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters

→ Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards

→ Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities

→ Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Unit-4: Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms

→ General and Words of Command

→ Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt

→ Saluting at the halt

→ Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out

→ Saluting on the March Individual word of command

Unit-5: Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing

→ Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power

→ Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting

→ Loading, cocking and unloading

→ The lying position and Holding

→ Aiming, range and figure target

→ Range precautions and safety precautions

Unit-6 : Adventure Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities

→ Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning

→ Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning

Unit-7: Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building

→ Introduction to Personality development

→ Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical

→ Self-Awareness-know yourself

→ Self-confidence, courage & self-conviction

→ Problem solving skills

→ Importance of group and team work

→ Effective use of time

→ Coping with stress/ emotions

→ Sociability: Social Skills

→ Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/ values

Unit-8: Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare

→ Basics of Social Service, and its needs

→ Contribution of youth towards social welfare

→ Civic responsibilities

→ Drug abuse and trafficking

→ Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth

→ Corruption

→ Provisions of child Act

Unit-9: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing

→ Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)

→ Physical and mental health

→ Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention

→ Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies

→ Wounds and fractures

→ Introduction to yoga and exercise

Specialized Subject (Army)

Unit 1: Armed Forces

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces

Scope: Introductory and general in formation about the Armed Forces

→ Basic organization of Armed Forces

→ Organization of the Army

→ Badges and Ranks

→ Honors and Awards

→ Modes of entry into Army

Unit 2: Military History

Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction tobiographies, famousIndian battlesand gallantry awards

→ Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)

→ Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil

→ War movies

Unit-3: Map Reading

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basicunderstandingofmapsheetsandmapreadinginstrumentsanddevelopment of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading

→ Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.

→ Scales and grid system

→ Topographical forms and technical terms

Unit-4: Field Craft and Battle Craft

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft

→ Introduction

→ Judging distance

→ Description of ground

→ Field signals

→ Use of ground and movement

→ Selection of formations (Section formation)

Unit-5: Communication

Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications

Scope: Types of communications and future trends

→ Importance of communication

→ Means of communication

Specialized Subject (Navy)

Unit-1: Naval Orientation

Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.

Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971etc.

→ History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)

→ Organization of IN- NHQ, Commands and Ships

→ Organization on Board a Ship

→ Survival and Rescue-Life Safety Items onboard Ship, Life Raft

→ Life Boats and Distress Signals

Unit-2: Naval Communication

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.

Scope: Introduction to visual communication.

→ Introduction to Naval Communication

→ Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use

Unit-3: Seamanship

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.

Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.

→ Rigging

→ Bends and Hitches: Reef Knot, Half Hitch, Clove Hitch,

→ Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bowline, Round Turn and

→ Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element

Unit-4: Ship and Boat Modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modeling

Scope: Materials used in different types of models

→ Principles of Ship Modeling

→ Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model

→ Views in blueprint

→ Measurement of superstructure and hull

Specialized Subject (Air Force)

Unit-1: General Service Knowledge

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF

Scope: History and Organization of IAF

→ Development of Aviation

→ History of IAF

Unit-2: Air Campaigns

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns

Scope: History and Motivation.

→ Indo-PakWar-1971

→ Operation Safe Sagar

Unit-3: Aero-modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling

Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models

→ History of Aero-modelling

Unit-4: Principles of Flight

Aim: To introduce principles of flight

Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based

→ Introduction

→ Glossary of Terms

Unit-5: Parts of Air craft

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts

Scope: Knowledge about the parts of aircraft to be flown

→ Parts of Aircraft

Unit-6: Aircraft Particulars

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments

Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures

→ Aircraft Particular Type, Specific

Unit-7: Airfield Layout

Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields

Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout

Unit-8: RT Procedure

Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.

Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft

→ RT Procedure

