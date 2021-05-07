CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022
CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF format.
The CBSE syllabus for Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) subject is available here. Students must analyse the new syllabus to clearly know the course structure for the NCC subjects for the academic session 2021-2022.
CBSE Class 9 NCC Course Structure 2021-2022 (Code 076):
Common Subjects
Unit-1 : The NCC
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC
Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC
→ Aims and Objectives of NCC
→ Organization and Training and NCC Song
→ Incentives of Joining NCC
Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India
→ Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India
→ National Integration: Importance and Necessity
→ Problems/ Challenges of National Integration
→ Images/ Slogans for National Integration
Unit-3 : Civil Affairs
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
→ Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards
→ Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities
→ Fire Service and Fire Fighting
Unit-4: Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms
→ General and Words of Command
→ Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt
→ Saluting at the halt
→ Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out
→ Saluting on the March Individual word of command
Unit-5: Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles
Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing
→ Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power
→ Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting
→ Loading, cocking and unloading
→ The lying position and Holding
→ Aiming, range and figure target
→ Range precautions and safety precautions
Unit-6 : Adventure Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities
→ Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning
→ Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning
Unit-7: Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building
→ Introduction to Personality development
→ Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical
→ Self-Awareness-know yourself
→ Self-confidence, courage & self-conviction
→ Problem solving skills
→ Importance of group and team work
→ Effective use of time
→ Coping with stress/ emotions
→ Sociability: Social Skills
→ Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/ values
Unit-8: Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare
→ Basics of Social Service, and its needs
→ Contribution of youth towards social welfare
→ Civic responsibilities
→ Drug abuse and trafficking
→ Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth
→ Corruption
→ Provisions of child Act
Unit-9: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
→ Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
→ Physical and mental health
→ Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention
→ Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
→ Wounds and fractures
→ Introduction to yoga and exercise
Specialized Subject (Army)
Unit 1: Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and general in formation about the Armed Forces
→ Basic organization of Armed Forces
→ Organization of the Army
→ Badges and Ranks
→ Honors and Awards
→ Modes of entry into Army
Unit 2: Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction tobiographies, famousIndian battlesand gallantry awards
→ Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)
→ Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil
→ War movies
Unit-3: Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basicunderstandingofmapsheetsandmapreadinginstrumentsanddevelopment of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading
→ Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.
→ Scales and grid system
→ Topographical forms and technical terms
Unit-4: Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
→ Introduction
→ Judging distance
→ Description of ground
→ Field signals
→ Use of ground and movement
→ Selection of formations (Section formation)
Unit-5: Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
→ Importance of communication
→ Means of communication
Specialized Subject (Navy)
Unit-1: Naval Orientation
Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.
Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971etc.
→ History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)
→ Organization of IN- NHQ, Commands and Ships
→ Organization on Board a Ship
→ Survival and Rescue-Life Safety Items onboard Ship, Life Raft
→ Life Boats and Distress Signals
Unit-2: Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.
Scope: Introduction to visual communication.
→ Introduction to Naval Communication
→ Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use
Unit-3: Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.
Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.
→ Rigging
→ Bends and Hitches: Reef Knot, Half Hitch, Clove Hitch,
→ Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bowline, Round Turn and
→ Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element
Unit-4: Ship and Boat Modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modeling
Scope: Materials used in different types of models
→ Principles of Ship Modeling
→ Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model
→ Views in blueprint
→ Measurement of superstructure and hull
Specialized Subject (Air Force)
Unit-1: General Service Knowledge
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF
Scope: History and Organization of IAF
→ Development of Aviation
→ History of IAF
Unit-2: Air Campaigns
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns
Scope: History and Motivation.
→ Indo-PakWar-1971
→ Operation Safe Sagar
Unit-3: Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling
Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models
→ History of Aero-modelling
Unit-4: Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
→ Introduction
→ Glossary of Terms
Unit-5: Parts of Air craft
Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts
Scope: Knowledge about the parts of aircraft to be flown
→ Parts of Aircraft
Unit-6: Aircraft Particulars
Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments
Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures
→ Aircraft Particular Type, Specific
Unit-7: Airfield Layout
Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields
Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout
Unit-8: RT Procedure
Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.
Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft
→ RT Procedure
Also Check:
