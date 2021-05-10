CBSE Class 9 Punjabi Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

Get here the CBSE Class 9 Punjabi syllabus 2021-2022 for download in PDF format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released this syllabus for the new academic session. Students must go through this latest syllabus to know the course structure and assessment scheme for 2021-2022.

Main contents of the CBSE Class 9 Punjabi Syllabus 2021-22 include:

Pattern of year end written examination

Pattern and guidelines for internal assessment

Blueprint of question paper for annual exam

Course content for annual exam and weightage distribution

Guidelines for activities and evaluation

Thus, the new CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 is a perfect tool to plan your studies in the most effective manner and do well in your annual exam.

CBSE Class 9 Punjabi Question Paper Design and Weightage Distribution for Annual Exam 2021-2022:

Question Paper Blueprint:

CBSE syllabus is the most helpful guide to study a subject throughout the year in a planned way. It gives an idea about how much time to be devoted for the reading of particular topics. In addition to this, a deep analysis of the syllabus and knowing the weightage assigned to various sections helps to decide how much time you need to dedicate to each section. That is why it is quite essential that you know your syllabus before starting with the study of a subject.

