CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2021-2022 is very important as it provides you the complete list of the chapters/topics which are prescribed by the board for the current academic session. You will get to know the section-wise breakup of the CBSE Class 9 Spanish paper for the annual exam 2022. Check all the details mentioned in this new CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus to make the right plan for the study of the subject and score well in the Class 9 Spanish Exam 2021-2022.

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Spanish 2021-2022 (Code - 096):

Topics:

(A) Reading Section:

A student should be able to:

(i) read and understand elementary structures of spoken language; and

(ii) participate in simple conversations of daily life.

Note:

(i) For this purpose, simple -short passages related to everyday real life situations should be selected by the teachers.

(ii)Efforts should be made to develop the following comprehension skills in the students:

(a) deduce the meaning from the context;

(b) identify the main points; and

(c) extract or scan specific information or details.

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

(B) Writing Section:

A student should be able to:

(i) write short compositions based on visual or verbal stimulus; and

(ii) dialogue writing on matters related to everyday life.

(C) Applied Grammar:

• Personal pronouns: yo, tú, usted, él, ella, nosotros/as, vosotros/as, ustedes, ellos/as

• Present tense of the verbs such as: Ser, Llamarse, Dedicarse, Vivir, Trabajar…

• Interrogative pronouns: cómo, cuándo, qué, cuánto, cuál, quién, de dónde…

• Regular verbs: -ar, -er, and -ir ending verbs

• Uses of Ser and Estar: ser + adjetivos de carácter, estar + adjetivos de estado físico o anímico

• Introduction to the idea of comparison (equality/superiority/inferiority)

• Uses of Tener and Hacer

• Introduction to present tense uses of some of the irregular (stem-changing) verbs: Creer, Entender, Preferir, Querer, Conocer, Saber, Pensar, Hacer, Poner, Traer, Ir, Decir, Entender, Venir, Seguir…

• Tener + ganas de + infinitivo

• Demonstrative adjective and pronoun: este, ese, aquel…

• Negation

• Possessive adjectives: mi(s), tu(s), su(s)…

• Gender/Number/Article (definite and indefinite) – concordance of article – noun and adjective

• Concordance: cuánto/-a/-os/-as

• Ordinal and cardinal numbers

• Prepositions used with expressions of time and adverbs of place

• Gerund: Estar + gerundio

• Personal pronouns (with or without prepositions)

• Simple affirmative commands (singular) along with use of direct and indirect object pronouns

• Present tense of Gustar and such similar verbs (for example, Encantar, Interesar, Importar, etc.)

• Contrast: Hay (descripción) /Estar (localización con usos de preposiciones y locuciones de lugar para expresar posición, cercanía, lejanía)

• Uses of Ir a + infinitivo, Empezar a + infinitivo, Terminar de + infinitivo, Antes de+ infinitivo, Después de +infinitivo

• Indefinite pronouns: unos, bastantes, algunos, alguien, nadie

• Introduction to past indefinite tense (pretérito indefinido)

(B) Culture / Civilization /Literature:

(i) Elementary familiarity with cultural information relating to Spanish-speaking countries.

(ii) Selected authors from Spanish-speaking countries (and their most well-known works in Spanish) namely Miguel de Cervantes, Benito Pérez Galdós, García Lorca, José María Arguedas, Juan Rulfo, Pablo Neruda.

(iii) The student is expected to identify one or two important works and the subject matter. The student should be able to write very short note using simple sentence structures.

NOTE FOR THE TEACHER:

(Some recommendations)

1. The above content should be presented and integrated in didactic materials and communicative activities (related to school environment) inside the classroom in such a way that the student develops the competencies listed below.

2. Grammatical contents to be presented and integrated in materials and communicative activities inside the classroom.

Functional competencies:

• saludar y despedirse • pedir y dar datos personales: información personal, sobre la ocupación, sobre la familia… • presentar formalmente / informalmente a otras personas • hablar de la familia • describir el físico, carácter, estado civil • hablar por teléfono • preguntar por la existencia de un lugar (clase/escuela/colegio, etc.) • dirigirse a alguien • preguntar por un lugar • dar instrucciones para ir a un lugar, ordenar y verificar informaciones • describir ciudades, la vivienda y el barrio • ubicar e identificar objetos • pedir y dar información sobre el transporte (taxi, metro, autobús, tren) • hablar de los amigos y de las actividades con ellos • llamar al camarero, pedir y pagar en un bar/restaurante • preguntar el precio • dar y pedir información sobre los platos: hablar de la comida • expresar gustos de comida y bebida • hablar sobre costumbres y hábitos en la comida • pedir en una tienda • hablar de hábitos y su frecuencia – pedir y dar opinión sobre hábitos y acciones habituales de otras personas • hablar de gustos y preferencias • expresar acuerdo y desacuerdo • proponer actividades y reaccionar: aceptar o rechazar • concertar citas • preguntar y decir la hora – hablar de horarios

Phonetical and orthographical competencies:

• el abecedario • deletrear • acentuación de las palabras • letras ‘ce’, ‘zeta’, ‘cu’ y los sonidos [K] y [Q] • sonidos [y] y sus grafías (y) y (ll) • sonidos [g] y sus grafías (g) y (gu) • sonidos [x] y [g] y sus grafías (j) y (g) • diptongos ‘IE’ y ‘UE’ y la HACHE • exclamativos e interrogativos

3. The following suggested lexicon to be integrated into materials and communicative activities in such a way that the student practices the target language in real context:

• saludos y despedidas • datos personales • interrogativos • instrucciones de la clase/escuela • familia: relaciones de parentesco y estados civiles • adjetivos de descripción física y carácter • casa: partes de la casa, muebles y electrodomésticos • tipos de vivienda • medios de transporte • colores • acciones habituales • día de la semana, los meses del año, las estaciones del año y expresiones de la hora • número 1 – 100 • profesión y dirección • vocabulario de bares, cafeterías y restaurantes: bebidas, comidas, ingredientes, platos típicos, utensilios de mesa • productos de alimentación, alimentos: frutas y verduras • nombres de países, capitales, nacionalidades y moneda de España e Hispanoamérica • actividades de tiempo libre/ocio: lugares de ocio y tiempo libre, espectáculos, música, cine • establecimientos públicos y comerciales. • fórmulas sociales: ofrecimientos, aceptaciones, rechazos, excusas • felicitaciones: expresiones y gestos

4. Efforts should be made to provide socio-cultural information of Spanish-speaking countries:

• usos de tú y usted • formas no verbales de saludo • usos de los apellidos en el mundo hispano • usos de señor, señora, don y doña • principales capitales y hechos geográficos de España e Hispanoamérica • personajes famosos de España e Hispanoamérica • la familia, las relaciones familiares, el hogar • la calle y sus elementos • comprar – alquiler de casas • comportamiento social: las visitas • informaciones sobre las ciudades más importantes de los países de habla española • horario de apertura y cierre de los comercios, las oficinas y otros lugares • la gestualidad • el bar, las tapas, el aperitivo, el café, productos típicos en la cultura hispánica • pagar, invitaciones, precios en barra y mesa, propina • mercados y supermercados • horarios de comida y cena • menú del día, platos combinados, platos típicos • públicos: horarios laborables y días festivos en España e Hispanoamérica • la vida nocturna: teatros, cines, bares cafeterías, discotecas… • elementos proxémicos: la comunicación verbal y la distancia entre personas en diferentes situaciones de la vida cotidiana y en diferentes culturas

5. In Section D which is related to Culture/Civilization/Literature, the teacher is expected to provide very basic features about the cultural and civilizational aspects of the Spanishspeaking areas. The same for the very famous literary texts of authors cited.

6. The above-mentioned examples are suggestive in nature and the teacher depending on the needs of the students may improvise the same within the framework of the prescribed syllabus.

Prescribed book:

Relevant chapters may be referred to for use as per the prescribed syllabus:

• Aula International 1 (CD+Workbook) by Jaime Corpas et.al, Difusión, Madrid

Reference books:

• Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins

• Learn Spanish through games and activities (Level 1), by Pablo Rocío Domínguez, ELI Publishing

• en acción A1, (CD + workbook) by Elena Verdía, Marisa González, et. al., enClave ELE

• Compañeros 1, (CD+Workbook) by Francisca Castro et.al., SGEL

e-Resources:

• “Mi mundo en palabras”:

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/default.htm

• “Lecturas paso a paso” (lecturas adaptadas con actividades interactivas):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/

• “Pasatiempos de Rayuela” (actividades interactivas):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/pasatiempos/default.php

• “En sintonía con el español” (podcast en español):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/ese/default.htm

You may also download this complete syllabus as PDF from the link given below:

Important - CBSE Class 9 Best Complete Study Material for 2021-2022