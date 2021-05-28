CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 PDF

The CBSE syllabus for Class 9 Painting is available here for PDF download. Go through the latest syllabus to clearly know the course structure along with the pattern of theory paper and practical examination for the academic session 2021-2022. Check all the details mentioned in this new CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus to prepare the right plan for the study of the subject and score well in the Class 9 Painting Exam 2021-2022.

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code No 049):

Time allowed: 2 hours

Maximum Marks: 30

UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) - 10 Marks

UNIT-II : Methods and Materials of Painting - 10 Marks

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools,

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art - 10 Marks

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:

a) Paintings:

(i) Ulizard’s Dance (Bhimbethaka)

(ii) Three Girls (done by Amrita Sher-Gil)

b) Sculptures

(i) Dancing Girl (Mohenjodaro)

(ii) Yaksha – Yakshi at R.B.I. New Delhi(done by Ramkinker Vaij)

c) Architecture

(i) Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha)

(ii) Char Minar (Hyderabad, Telangana)

(iii) Indian Folk Art – Paintings (Floor decoration) Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana

Also Check - CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2021-2022 (Download in PDF)

Practical

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 70

Assessment for Practical: 50 marks

Still Life

(a) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. (15 marks)

(b) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. (15 marks)

(c) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. (10 marks)

(d) Originality, creativity and overall expression. (10 marks)

Internal Assessment: 20 marks

It includes

(i) Periodic Tests -there will be three periodic tests in a year, out which the 10 marks best two will be assessed.

(ii) Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of sketches, still life 10 marks and painting compositions done during the year.

This full syllabus can be saved in form of a PDF from the link given below:

Important - CBSE Class 9 Best Complete Study Material for 2021-2022