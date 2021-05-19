CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF format. All the class 9 students having French as the third language subject must check this new syllabus to know the course structure and examination scheme thoroughly. This will help them in planning their studies in the right way and prepare for their annual CBSE exams.

Check CBSE Class 9 French Course Structure 2021-2022 (Code - 018):

Time : 3 hours

Marks: 80 + 20

A) Reading Section: 10 marks

One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150 words)

B) Writing Section: 20 marks

One long composition (Informal letter) 80 words

Two short compositions: (recipe, message, post card, description of a person with visual input and clues) (30-35 words)

C) Grammar Section: 30 marks

Based on the prescribed text book (Lessons 1-12)

Articles, possessive adjectives, demonstrative adjectives, prepositions, verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, pronominal verbs, passé composé, impératif, imparfait, passé récent, conditionnel présent), question formation (including interrogative adjectives and pronouns), negatives, personal pronouns, simple relative pronouns

D) Culture and Civilization: 20 marks

Question based on text book:

a) Short answer questions (6 x 2 = 12 marks)

b) MCQ (True or false/match the following/ find the odd one out/fill in the blanks) (8 marks) (Any 2)

1. L. 1 – La famille

2. L. 2 – Au lycée

3. L. 3 – Une journée de Pauline

4. L. 4 – Les saisons

5. L. 5 – Les voyages

6. L. 6 - Les loisirs et les sports

7. L. 7 – L’argent de poche

8. L. 8 – Faire des achats

9. L. 9 – Un dîner en famille

10. L. 10- La mode

11. L.11 – Les fêtes

12. L.12 – La Francophonie

E) Internal Assessment: 20 marks

As per CBSE guidelines for all subjects:

i. Subject enrichment activity (ASL) - 5 marks

ii. Portfolio - 5 marks

iii. Periodic Tests - 5 marks

iv. Multiple Assessments - 5 marks

Prescribed textbook:

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons 1-12.

FRENCH (CODE: 018)

CLASS – IX

2021-22

Time: 3 Hrs. Maximum Marks :80

The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:

Section - A: Reading Comprehension - 10 marks

Section - B: Writing - 20 marks

Section - C: Grammar - 30 marks

Section - D: Culture and Civilization - 20 marks

Section wise weightage:

Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

This full syllabus can be saved as PDF from the link given below:

