CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022 has been released by the board for the new academic session. This syllabus mentions the lessons prescribed for class 9 German and the question paper design for the year-end examination. Students must read this syllabus to prepare the right plan for the study of the subject and score well in Class 9 German Exam 2021-2022.

Check Course Structure for Class 9 German (Annual Examination):

Lesson Situation/Topic Speech intention Structure Lesson 1 Celebration • To talk about future plans • To allocate responsibilities • To give a suggestion • To accept and decline a proposal • Subordinate clause “ wenn” “zu” + Infinitive • “brauchen” +…+ “zu” +Infinitive • Preposition of time“während” + Genitive Lesson 2 Shopping and consumption • To follow a timeline and describe an event • To give reasons for one’s actions and decisions • Subordinate clause “um…zu” • Subordinate clause “damit” Lesson 3 Feelings and relationships • To ask for someone’s opinion and give one’s own opinion • To agree or disagree • To talk about what one would do in a particular situation • Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition • Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition • Subjunctive II: “würde”+Infinitive • Articles and Nouns in Genitive Lesson 4 Hamburg: A city tour • To give a suggestion • To give chronological sequence of events • To talk about activities happening simultaneously • Subjunctive II: “sollen” • Subordinate clauses of time ▪ “während” ▪ “bevor” Lesson 5 Relationships and conflicts • To give reasons • To express likes and dislikes • To lay down restrictions • Causal preposition “wegen”+ Genitive • Double barrel conjunction: “zwar…aber” • Relative clause : relative pronouns in Nominative, Accusative and Dative

Assessment Scheme for Class IX

ANNUAL EXAMINATION

MAX. MARKS 80

Section A-Reading (20 marks)

1. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks

2. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks

3. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 10 marks

Section B –Writing (10 marks)

1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (30-40 words) - 5 marks

2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue - 5 marks

Section C – Applied Grammar (35 marks)

1. Fixed prepositions with verbs - 6 marks

2. Separable verbs - 6 marks

3. Subordinate clauses (um…zu, wӓhrend, bevor, zwar….aber, wenn) - 6 marks

4. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) - 6 marks

5. Relative pronouns (Nominative, Accusative and Dative) - 6 marks

6. Article and nouns in Genitive - 5 marks

Section D -Textbook (15 marks)

1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks

2. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

3. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

Internal Assessment, Class IX

(Total marks - 20)

1. Periodic tests, dictations - 5 marks

2. Listening comprehensions - 5 marks

3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… - 5 marks (could be conducted as individual or group activity)

4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework - 5 marks

PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK:

Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-5) (Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

SUGGESTED REFERENCES:

Team Deutsch 2/1

Planet 2

Ping Pong 2

DVD- Wir Live

Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary

K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ HindiGerman Dictionary. Rachna Publishing House

