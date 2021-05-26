Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE syllabus for Class 9 German for 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF format. This syllabus is very important to understand the content to be studied in the new academic session and the question paper design for the annual exam.

Created On: May 26, 2021 20:16 IST
CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022
CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022
Download this Page as PDF

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022 has been released by the board for the new academic session. This syllabus mentions the lessons prescribed for class 9 German and the question paper design for the year-end examination. Students must read this syllabus to prepare the right plan for the study of the subject and score well in Class 9 German Exam 2021-2022.

Check Course Structure for Class 9 German  (Annual Examination):

Lesson

Situation/Topic

Speech intention

Structure

Lesson 1

Celebration

• To talk about future plans

• To allocate responsibilities

• To give a suggestion

• To accept and decline a proposal

• Subordinate clause “ wenn” “zu” + Infinitive

• “brauchen” +…+ “zu” +Infinitive

• Preposition of time“während” + Genitive

Lesson 2

Shopping and consumption

• To follow a timeline and describe an event

• To give reasons for one’s actions and decisions

• Subordinate clause “um…zu”

• Subordinate clause “damit”

Lesson 3

Feelings and relationships

• To ask for someone’s opinion and give one’s own opinion

• To agree or disagree

• To talk about what one would do in a particular situation

• Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition

• Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition

• Subjunctive II: “würde”+Infinitive

• Articles and Nouns in Genitive

Lesson 4

Hamburg: A city tour

• To give a suggestion

• To give chronological sequence of events

• To talk about activities happening simultaneously

• Subjunctive II: “sollen”

• Subordinate clauses of time

▪ “während”

▪ “bevor”

Lesson 5

Relationships and conflicts

• To give reasons

• To express likes and dislikes

• To lay down restrictions

• Causal preposition “wegen”+ Genitive

• Double barrel conjunction: “zwar…aber”

• Relative clause : relative pronouns in Nominative, Accusative and Dative

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

Assessment Scheme for Class IX

ANNUAL EXAMINATION

MAX. MARKS 80

Section A-Reading (20 marks)

1. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks

2. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks

3. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 10 marks

Section B –Writing (10 marks)

1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (30-40 words) - 5 marks

2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue - 5 marks

Section C – Applied Grammar (35 marks)

1. Fixed prepositions with verbs - 6 marks

2. Separable verbs - 6 marks

3. Subordinate clauses (um…zu, wӓhrend, bevor, zwar….aber, wenn) - 6 marks

4. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) - 6 marks

5. Relative pronouns (Nominative, Accusative and Dative) - 6 marks

6. Article and nouns in Genitive - 5 marks

Section D -Textbook (15 marks)

1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks

2. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

3. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

Internal Assessment, Class IX

(Total marks - 20)

1. Periodic tests, dictations - 5 marks

2. Listening comprehensions - 5 marks

3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… - 5 marks (could be conducted as individual or group activity)

4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework - 5 marks

PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK:

Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-5) (Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

SUGGESTED REFERENCES:

Team Deutsch 2/1

Planet 2

Ping Pong 2

DVD- Wir Live

Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary

K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ HindiGerman Dictionary. Rachna Publishing House

You may also download this complete syllabus as PDF from the link given below:

Download CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022

Important - CBSE Class 9 Best Complete Study Material for 2021-2022
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 8 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address