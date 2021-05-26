CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF
CBSE syllabus for Class 9 German for 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF format. This syllabus is very important to understand the content to be studied in the new academic session and the question paper design for the annual exam.
CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2021-2022 has been released by the board for the new academic session. This syllabus mentions the lessons prescribed for class 9 German and the question paper design for the year-end examination. Students must read this syllabus to prepare the right plan for the study of the subject and score well in Class 9 German Exam 2021-2022.
Check Course Structure for Class 9 German (Annual Examination):
|
Lesson
|
Situation/Topic
|
Speech intention
|
Structure
|
Lesson 1
|
Celebration
|
• To talk about future plans
• To allocate responsibilities
• To give a suggestion
• To accept and decline a proposal
|
• Subordinate clause “ wenn” “zu” + Infinitive
• “brauchen” +…+ “zu” +Infinitive
• Preposition of time“während” + Genitive
|
Lesson 2
|
Shopping and consumption
|
• To follow a timeline and describe an event
• To give reasons for one’s actions and decisions
|
• Subordinate clause “um…zu”
• Subordinate clause “damit”
|
Lesson 3
|
Feelings and relationships
|
• To ask for someone’s opinion and give one’s own opinion
• To agree or disagree
• To talk about what one would do in a particular situation
|
• Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition
• Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition
• Subjunctive II: “würde”+Infinitive
• Articles and Nouns in Genitive
|
Lesson 4
|
Hamburg: A city tour
|
• To give a suggestion
• To give chronological sequence of events
• To talk about activities happening simultaneously
|
• Subjunctive II: “sollen”
• Subordinate clauses of time
▪ “während”
▪ “bevor”
|
Lesson 5
|
Relationships and conflicts
|
• To give reasons
• To express likes and dislikes
• To lay down restrictions
|
• Causal preposition “wegen”+ Genitive
• Double barrel conjunction: “zwar…aber”
• Relative clause : relative pronouns in Nominative, Accusative and Dative
Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Subjects)
Assessment Scheme for Class IX
ANNUAL EXAMINATION
MAX. MARKS 80
Section A-Reading (20 marks)
1. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks
2. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks
3. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 10 marks
Section B –Writing (10 marks)
1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (30-40 words) - 5 marks
2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue - 5 marks
Section C – Applied Grammar (35 marks)
1. Fixed prepositions with verbs - 6 marks
2. Separable verbs - 6 marks
3. Subordinate clauses (um…zu, wӓhrend, bevor, zwar….aber, wenn) - 6 marks
4. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) - 6 marks
5. Relative pronouns (Nominative, Accusative and Dative) - 6 marks
6. Article and nouns in Genitive - 5 marks
Section D -Textbook (15 marks)
1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
2. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks
3. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks
Internal Assessment, Class IX
(Total marks - 20)
1. Periodic tests, dictations - 5 marks
2. Listening comprehensions - 5 marks
3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… - 5 marks (could be conducted as individual or group activity)
4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework - 5 marks
PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK:
Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-5) (Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)
SUGGESTED REFERENCES:
Team Deutsch 2/1
Planet 2
Ping Pong 2
DVD- Wir Live
Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary
K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ HindiGerman Dictionary. Rachna Publishing House
You may also download this complete syllabus as PDF from the link given below:
Important - CBSE Class 9 Best Complete Study Material for 2021-2022