CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022 (New): Download in PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: The latest CBSE syllabus for Class 9 Social Science subject is available here. The board has released this syllabus for the new academic session 2021-2022. As you start with your studies in the new academic session, go through the full syllabus to know the course content. Marking the topics in each chapter as they are mentioned in the syllabus will make learning more simple and organised for you. Therefore, use the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2021-2022 to study the subject effectively and perform well in your examinations.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Course Structure 2021-2022 (Theory Paper):

Time: 3 Hrs.

Max. Marks: 80

No. Units No. of Periods Marks I India and the Contemporary World – I 60 20 II Contemporary India – I 55 20 III Democratic Politics - I 50 20 IV Economics 50 20 Total 215 80

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Best & Complete Study Material for 2021-2022 (for All Subjects)

Course Content

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – I (60 Periods) Themes Learning Objectives Section 1: Events and Processes: (All the three themes are compulsory) I. The French Revolution · French Society During the Late · Eighteenth Century The Outbreak of the Revolution · France Abolishes Monarchy and Becomes a Republic Did Women have a Revolution? · The Abolition of Slavery · The Revolution and Everyday Life In each of the themes in this unit students would get familiarized with distinct ideologies, extracts of speeches, political declarations, as well as the politics of caricatures, posters and engravings. Students would learn how to interpret these kinds of historical evidences. · Familiarize with the names of people involved, the different types of ideas that inspired the revolution, the wider forces that shaped it. · Know the use of written, oral and visual material to recover the history of revolutions. II. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution · The Age of Social Change · The Russian Revolution · The February Revolution in Petrograd · What Changed after October? · The Global Influence of the Russian Revolution and the USSR · Explore the history of socialism through the study of Russian Revolution. · Familiarize with the different types of ideas that inspired the revolution. III. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler · Birth of the Weimar Republic · Hitler’s Rise to Power · The Nazi Worldview · Youth in Nazi Germany · Ordinary People and the Crimes Against Humanity · Discuss the critical significance of Nazism in shaping the politics of modern world. · Get familiarized with the speeches and writings of Nazi Leaders. Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies Any one theme of the following IV. Forest Society and Colonialism · Why Deforestation? · The Rise of Commercial Forestry · Rebellion in the Forest · Forest Transformations in Java · Discuss the social and cultural world of forest communities through the study of specific revolts. · Understand how oral traditions can be used to explore tribal revolts. V. Pastoralists in the Modern World · Pastoral Nomads and their Movements · Colonial Rule and Pastoral Life · Pastoralism in Africa · Highlight varying patterns of developments within pastoral societies in different places. · Analyse the impact of colonialism on forest societies, and the implication of scientific forestry. · Show the different processes through which agrarian transformation may occur in the modern world. · Analyse the impact of modern states, marking of boundaries, processes of sedentarization, contraction of pastures, and expansion of markets on pastoralism in the modern world. Unit 2: Contemporary India – I (55 Periods) Themes Learning Objectives 1. India · Size and Location · India and the World · India’s Neighbours · Identify the location of India in the Indian subcontinent. 2. Physical Features of India · Major Physiographic Divisions · Understand the major landform features and the underlying geological structure; their association with various rocks and minerals as well as nature of soil types. 3. Drainage · Major rivers and tributaries · Lakes · Role of rivers in the economy · Pollution of rivers · Identify the river systems of the country and explain the role of rivers in the human society. 4. Climate · Concept · Climatic Controls · Factors influencing India’s climate · The Indian Monsoon · Distribution of Rainfall · Monsoon as a unifying bond · Identify various factors influencing the climate and explain the climatic variation of our country and its impact on the life of people. · Explain the importance and unifying role of monsoons. 5. Natural Vegetation and Wild Life · Factors affecting Vegetation · Vegetation types · Wild Life · Conservation · Explain the nature of diverse flora and fauna as well as their distribution. · Develop concern about the need to protect the biodiversity of our country. 6. Population · Size · Distribution · Population Growth and Process of Population Change · Analyse the uneven nature of population distribution and show concern about the large size of our population. · Identify the different occupations of people and explain various factors of population change. · Explain various dimensions of National Population Policy and understand the needs of adolescents as underserved group. Unit 3: Democratic Politics – I (50 Periods) Themes Learning Objectives 1. What is Democracy? Why Democracy? · What is Democracy? · Features of Democracy · Why Democracy? · Broader Meaning of Democracy · Develop conceptual skills of defining democracy. · Understand how different historical processes and forces have promoted democracy. · Develop a sophisticated defense of democracy against common prejudices. · Develop a historical sense of the choice and nature of democracy in India. 2. Constitutional Design · Democratic Constitution in South Africa · Why do we need a Constitution? · Making of the Indian Constitution · Guiding Values of the Indian Constitution · Understand the process of Constitution making. · Develop respect for the Constitution and appreciation for Constitutional values. · Recognize Constitution as a dynamic and living document. 3. Electoral Politics · Why Elections? · What is our System of Elections? · What makes elections in India democratic? · Understand representative democracy via competitive party politics. · Familiarize with Indian electoral system. · Reason out for the adoption of present Indian Electoral System. · Develop an appreciation of citizen’s increased participation in electoral politics. · Recognize the significance of the Election Commission. 4. Working of Institutions · How is the major policy decision taken? · Parliament · Political Executive · Judiciary · Get an overview of central governmental structures. · Identify the role of Parliament and its procedures. · Distinguish between political and permanent executive authorities and functions. · Understand the parliamentary system of executive’s accountability to the legislature. · Understand the working of Indian Judiciary. 5. Democratic Rights · Life without rights · Rights in a Democracy · Rights in the Indian Constitution · Expanding the scope of rights · Recognize the need for rights in one’s life. · Understand the availability /access of rights in a democratic system/government. · Identify and be able to comprehend the Fundamental Rights given by the Indian Constitution to its citizens. · Create awareness regarding the process of safeguarding rights. Unit 4: Economics (50 Periods) Themes Objectives 1. The Story of Village Palampur · Overview · Organization of production · Farming in Palampur · Non-farm activities of Palampur · Familiarize with basic economic concepts through an imaginary story of a village. 2. People as Resource · Overview · Economic activities by men and women · Quality of Population · Unemployment · Understand the demographic concepts. · Understand how population can be an asset or a liability for a nation. 3. Poverty as a Challenge · Two typical cases of poverty · Poverty as seen by Social Scientists · Poverty Estimates · Vulnerable Groups · Interstate disparities · Global Poverty Scenario · Causes of Poverty · Anti-poverty measures · The Challenges Ahead · Understand poverty as a challenge. · Identify vulnerable group and interstate disparities · Appreciate the initiatives of the government to alleviate poverty 4. Food Security in India · Overview · What is Food Security? · Why Food Security? · Who are food insecure? · Food Security in India · What is Buffer Stock? · What is the Public Distribution System? · Current Status of Public Distribution System · Understand the concept of food security. · Appreciate and analyse the role of government in ensuring food supply.

PROJECT WORK

CLASS IX (2021-22)

05 Periods 05 Marks

1. Every student has to compulsorily undertake one project on Disaster Management.

2. Objectives: The main objectives of giving project work on Disaster Management to the students are to:

(a) create awareness in them about different disasters, their consequences and management

(b) prepare them in advance to face such situations

(c) ensure their participation in disaster mitigation plans

(d) enable them to create awareness and preparedness among the community.

3. The project work should also help in enhancing the Life Skills of the students.

4. If possible, different forms of art may be integrated in the project work.

5. In order to realize the expected objectives completely, it would be required of the Principals / teachers to muster support from various local authorities and organizations like the Disaster Management Authorities, Relief, Rehabilitation and the Disaster Management Departments of the States, Office of the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioners, Fire Service, Police, Civil Defense etc. in the area where the schools are located.

6. The distribution of marks over different aspects relating to Project Work is as follows:

S. No. Aspects Marks a Content accuracy, originality and analysis 2 b Presentation and creativity 2 c Viva Voce 1

7. The project carried out by the students should subsequently be shared among themselves through interactive sessions such as exhibitions, panel discussions, etc.

8. All documents pertaining to assessment under this activity should be meticulously maintained by the schools.

9. A Summary Report should be prepared highlighting:

(a) objectives realized through individual work and group interactions;

(b) calendar of activities;

(c) innovative ideas generated in the process ;

(d) list of questions asked in viva voce.

10. It is to be noted here by all the teachers and students that the projects and models prepared should be made from eco-friendly products without incurring too much expenditure.

11. The Project Report should be handwritten by the students themselves.

12. The record of the project work (internal assessment) should be kept for a period of three months for verification, if any.

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

1. India and the Contemporary World - I (History) - Published by NCERT

2. Contemporary India - I (Geography) - Published by NCERT

3. Democratic Politics - I Published by NCERT

4. Economics - Published by NCERT

5. Together, Towards a Safer India - Part II, a textbook on Disaster Management for Class IX - Published by CBSE

6. Learning outcomes at Secondary stage Published by NCERT Note: Please procure latest reprinted edition of prescribed NCERT textbooks.

SOCIAL SOCIAL SCIENCE (CODE NO. 087)

QUESTION PAPER DESIGN

CLASS IX (2021-22)

Note: Teachers may refer ‘Learning Outcomes’ published by NCERT for developing Lesson Plans, Assessment Framework and Questions.

* 02 Items from History Map List and 04 from Geography Map List

Internal Assessment: 20 Marks

LIST OF MAP ITEMS

CLASS IX (2021-22)

SUBJECT - HISTORY

Chapter-1: The French Revolution

Outline Political Map of France (For locating and labeling / Identification)

→ Bordeaux

→ Nantes

→ Paris

→ Marseilles

Chapter-2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

Outline Political Map of World (For locating and labeling / Identification)

→ Major countries of First World War

(Central Powers and Allied Powers)

Central Powers - Germany, Austria-Hungary, Turkey (Ottoman Empire)

Allied Powers - France, England, Russia, U.S.A.

Chapter-3: Nazism and Rise of Hitler

Outline Political Map of World (For locating and labeling / Identification)

→ Major countries of Second World War

Axis Powers – Germany, Italy, Japan

Allied Powers – UK, France, Former USSR, USA

→ Territories under German expansion (Nazi Power)

Austria, Poland, Czechoslovakia (only Slovakia shown in the map), Denmark, Lithuania, France, Belgium

SUBJECT – GEOGRAPHY (Outline Political Map of India)

Chapter -1: India-Size and Location

India-States with Capitals, Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (Location· and Labelling)

Chapter -2: Physical Features of India

→ Mountain Ranges: The Karakoram, The Zasker, The Shivalik, The Aravali, The Vindhya, The Satpura, Western & Eastern Ghats

→ Mountain Peaks – K2, Kanchan Junga, Anai Mudi

→ Plateau - Deccan Plateau, Chotta Nagpur Plateau, Malwa Plateau

→ Coastal Plains - Konkan, Malabar, Coromandal & Northern Circar (Location and Labelling)

Chapter -3: Drainage

→ Rivers: (Identification only)

· The Himalayan River Systems-The Indus, The Ganges, and The Satluj

· The Peninsular rivers-The Narmada, The Tapi, The Kaveri, The Krishna, The Godavari, The Mahanadi

→ Lakes: Wular, Pulicat, Sambhar, Chilika

Chapter - 4: Climate Areas receiving rainfall less than 20 cm and over 400 cm (Identification only)

Chapter - 5: Natural Vegetation and Wild Life

→ Vegetation Type: Tropical Evergreen Forest, Tropical Deciduous Forest, Thorn Forest, Montane Forests and Mangrove- For identification only

→ National Parks: Corbett, Kaziranga, Ranthambor, Shivpuri, Kanha, Simlipal· & Manas

→ Bird Sanctuaries: Bharatpur and Ranganthitto

→ Wild Life Sanctuaries: Sariska, Mudumalai, Rajaji, Dachigam (Location and Labelling)

Chapter - 6: Population (Location and Labelling)

→ The state having highest and lowest density of population

→ The state having highest and lowest sex ratio

→ Largest and smallest state according to area

We have provided below the link to save the full syllabus in PDF format that can be used as and when required: