CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus for Term 1, 2: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus of Home Science for the current academic session is available here. New syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2 can be downloaded in PDF and referred to make Effective preparations for the term-end exams.

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 is provided here for download in PDF. This revised syllabus will help you know the course structure and section-wise weightage for the CBSE Class 9 Home Science Term-End Exams. The complete syllabus for term 1 and term 2 is mentioned below:

Term I Course Structure: Theory & Practical

Theory: 35 Marks

Unit No. Units Marks No. of Periods I Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends 03 05 II Human growth & Development – I 08 25 III Family and Values 08 20 IV Food, Nutrition and Health 16 40 Total 35 90

Term II Course Structure: Theory & Practical

Theory: 35 Marks

Unit No. Units Marks No. of Periods V Fiber and Fabric 14 36 VI Resource Management 14 36 VII Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies 07 18 Total 35 90

Term I

Unit I: Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends

a) Concept of Home science

b) Fields of Home Science

c) Relevance of study of Home Science and career options

d) Recent trends

Unit II: Human Growth & Development – I

a) Concept of growth and development

b) Principles of growth and development

c) Factors affecting growth and development (environmental and heredity)

d) Age specific milestones (Birth to 3 years)-Physical, motor, social, emotional, cognitive and language

Unit III: Family and Values

a) Concept and types of family

b) Role of family in Holistic development of an individual (Physical, Social, Psychological and spiritual)

c) Ethical and value based society (need for happy family, respect and care for each member of family, Dignity of labour, work distribution within the family)

d) Importance of Girl Child.

e) Influence of various factors on a family: Globalisation, urbanisation, migration, technology and media.

Unit IV: Food, Nutrition and Health

a) Definition of food, nutrition, nutrient, Health and nutritional status.

b) Food and its functions (Physiological, social and psychological)

c) Nutrients: sources and functions

d) Relationship of food, health and diseases

e) Malnutrition: concepts and components (over nutrition and under nutrition)

f) Concept of Balanced Diet

TERM II

Unit V: Fibre and Fabric

a) Definition of Fiber and Yarn

b) Classification of fiber on the basis of origin and length

c) Characteristics of fibers: feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.

Unit VI: Resource Management

a) Resources: Definition and characteristics

b) Types of resources (Human: Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human: Money, materialistic goods and community resources)

c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.

d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable: Composting, Vermicomposting, biogas and bagass. Non Biodegradable: Inceneration, Land fills and recycle)

Unit VII: Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies

a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home

b) Need of safety at home

c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning

d) First Aid: Concept and Importance

Class IX Home Science Practicals

TERM I

1. Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years.

2. Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years.

3. Role of family members: collage / chart etc.

4. Design educational games specific to functions / sources of nutrients.

5. Weights and measures: Equivalents / conversions of Ounce, gram, cup teaspoon, tablespoon, how to use a kitchen weighing scale.

6. Identification of fruits, vegetables, spices, oils, sugars, cereals, and lentils.

7. Food processing method demonstration: Germination and Fermentation.

TERM II

1. Collection and Identification of fibre: physical and burning tests.

2. Create a slogan/poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.

3. Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shock.

Scheme for Practical Examination

Class IX Home Science

Term I

I LAB ACTIVITY Marks a) Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years OR Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years 3 b) Prepare a dish using germination OR fermentation(With fire/without fire) 7 II File Work 5 Total 15

Term II

I LAB ACTIVITY Marks a) Identification of fibre using physical and burning tests. 3 II First Aid Kit 5 III File Work 5 IV Viva 2 Total 15

This syllabus can also be downloaded in PDF from the following link:

The Old Syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Home Science can also be checked from the link provided below. This syllabus will be helpful to understand how various chapters/topics have been divided into two parts for term 1 and term 2.

