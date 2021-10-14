CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Revised Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Revised Syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF. The Term 1 and Term 2 exams will be conducted according to the latest and revised syllabus only.

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 mentions the course structure for each term. With the help of this term-wise syllabus you will get to know the chapter-wise details and criteria of internal assessment for both terms. You may easily download the full syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business in PDF and use it as and when required.

CBSE Class 9th Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Syllabus (2021-22)

Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.

TERM-I

There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).

UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities

(a) Characteristics of Business Activities

(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from

(i) Profession

(ii) Employment

(c) Characteristics of vocational activities

(d) Factors affecting business

(i) Economic

(ii) Social

(iii) Political

UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business

(a) Industry – concept

(b) Commerce – concept

(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature

(d) Commerce

(i) Banking

(ii) Insurance

(iii) Transportation

(iv) Trade

Term-II

UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization

(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features

(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types

UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Meaning

(b) Marketing – Meaning

(c) Human Resources – Meaning

Project Work: There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL: Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

TERM-1

Particulars Marks Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus 10 Viva –voce 5

TERM-2

Particulars Marks Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus 10 Viva –voce 5

