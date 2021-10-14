CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Revised Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 mentions the course structure for each term. With the help of this term-wise syllabus you will get to know the chapter-wise details and criteria of internal assessment for both terms. You may easily download the full syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business in PDF and use it as and when required.
CBSE Class 9th Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Syllabus (2021-22)
Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.
TERM-I
There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).
UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities
(a) Characteristics of Business Activities
(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from
(i) Profession
(ii) Employment
(c) Characteristics of vocational activities
(d) Factors affecting business
(i) Economic
(ii) Social
(iii) Political
UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business
(a) Industry – concept
(b) Commerce – concept
(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature
(d) Commerce
(i) Banking
(ii) Insurance
(iii) Transportation
(iv) Trade
Term-II
UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business
(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization
(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features
(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types
UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business
(a) Finance – Meaning
(b) Marketing – Meaning
(c) Human Resources – Meaning
Project Work: There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).
GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL: Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:
TERM-1
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus
|
10
|
Viva –voce
|
5
TERM-2
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus
|
10
|
Viva –voce
|
5
